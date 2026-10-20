New Book Shows Women How To Turn Self-Trust Into Leadership And A Different Path To Influence

Katie Goar releases "Audacity: Go From Wannabe Leader to the Leader Others Wannabe" with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887508481

“Audacity: Go From Wannabe Leader to the Leader Others Wannabe” by Katie Goar is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Audacity: Go From Wannabe Leader to the Leader Others Wannabe” by Katie Goar is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Too many capable women spend years waiting for the right title, credentials, or permission to lead. In“Audacity,” Quadel President Katie Goar challenges that conventional path, arguing that leadership begins with the courage to trust yourself, take ownership of your choices, and solve the problems in front of you.Goar's journey from childhood homelessness to executive leadership is defined by resilience, empathy, self-trust, and decisive action. Her experiences inform a practical approach for women who know they are capable of more but may still be waiting for someone else to recognize their potential.Throughout“Audacity,” Goar encourages readers to separate temporary circumstances from identity and reconsider the internal narratives that can limit their growth. She explores how resilience can be strengthened through everyday choices, how asking for help can be an act of strength, and how professionals can build confidence by taking action before they feel completely ready.“Katie has taken her own experience with housing scarcity and turned it into a career of extraordinary reach by impacting organizations, communities, and the next generation of leaders,” said CSG Advisors Co-CEO Tanya S. Dempsey.“In 'Audacity,' she makes clear that leadership is not reserved for the credentialed or well-positioned; it belongs to those willing to own their story and solve hard problems. Her voice is especially powerful for women who have navigated adversity while carrying responsibility for others. This book is both a road map and a reminder: resilience, when harnessed, becomes influence.”The book invites readers to rethink what influence looks like. Goar presents it as an ongoing practice of solving problems, exercising sound judgment, empowering others, and taking responsibility for the impact one can make today. Her work combines candid personal stories with accessible concepts designed to help readers move from waiting for opportunity to creating their own leadership momentum.For women navigating career advancement, transitions, self-doubt, or growing responsibility, "Audacity" offers a path toward leadership grounded in authenticity rather than perfection.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Katie GoarKatie Goar is President of Quadel, a nationwide affordable housing consulting and training organization. She is a TEDx speaker who leads company performance, client engagement, and operations across multiple U.S. offices. With decades of experience in public administration and affordable housing, Katie brings a people-first leadership approach shaped by resilience and accountability. She is the host of the podcast ChangeMakers with Katie Goar, a Forbes collaboration, where she explores leadership, innovation, and solutions shaping the future of affordable housing.Katie resides in Indiana with her five kids, one husband, and an ever-evolving collection of pets.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Under the direction of Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is a highly selective, invitation-only imprint. Authors are chosen because of the stature and success they have achieved in their respective fields. For more information, visit forbes.Forbes Books Media Contact:...

Julie McClellen

Forbes Books

+1 843-259-2460

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New Book Shows Women How to Turn Self-Trust Into Leadership and a Different Path to Influence News Provided By Advantage Media October 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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