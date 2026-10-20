Joupernal Launches AI Consulting Practice To Help Businesses Govern, Implement And Explain AI

Lakita Backum - Founder & CEO of Joupernal

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Atlanta strategic communications consultancy integrating AI governance, strategy, and communications to help companies adopt AI responsibly and build trust.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joupernal, an Atlanta-based strategic communications consultancy, today announced the launch of its AI consulting practice, helping businesses determine where AI belongs, establish practical rules for using it, implement the right tools and communicate clearly about how the technology works.

Technology arrived faster than the trust did.

For many businesses, the challenge is no longer whether to use AI, but how to use it responsibly and how to explain those decisions to the people affected by them.

Inside a company, teams need to understand what AI tools can do, what information they access and who is accountable when an output is wrong. Outside the company, customers, employees, investors and regulators need clear explanations of what technology does and what they can expect from it.

Joupernal brings those questions together in one engagement: governing the technology, implement it thoughtfully and explain it clearly.

“Businesses don't just need to know what AI can do. They need to know what it should do, what it shouldn't do and how to explain those decisions to the people who depend on them,” said Lakita Backum, founder and CEO of Joupernal.“Our role is to make AI understandable enough to govern, practical enough to implement and clear enough to communicate.”

Six Core AI Consulting Services

Joupernal's AI consulting practice includes:

.AI Readiness Assessment - An assessment of workflows, data, content and risk exposure to identify where AI can create value, where it does not belong and which use cases should be avoided. Clients receive a readiness report, prioritized roadmap and recommended use cases.

.AI Governance Framework - Practical policies covering acceptable use, data handling, human review, accountability and disclosure, developed around the regulatory and compliance requirements relevant to each client's industry and in coordination with client counsel.

.AI Provenance, Disclosure and Claims Language - Clear public-facing explanations of what an AI system uses, what it does not do and how its outputs can be evaluated or verified. The service also includes claims review to help ensure marketing language does not promise more than the technology can support.

.Tool Selection and Implementation - Vendor evaluation, pilot design, integration planning and rollout, with governance considerations incorporated from the beginning.

.AI-Ready Content and Knowledge Architecture - Restructuring knowledge bases so they can serve both human readers and AI retrieval systems, including terminology governance, source-of-truth development and quality scorecards designed to make accuracy measurable.

.AI Product Launch Messaging - Positioning, messaging frameworks and launch copy for AI products, including clear boundaries around the claims a product can and cannot make.

Joupernal believes the competitive advantage will go to companies that make AI understandable, not simply companies that make the loudest product claims.

“Most businesses do not need more AI,” Backum said.“They need the right amount of it, with rules their people will follow and explanations their customers can evaluate.”

Practical, Phased Engagements

Joupernal structures consulting engagements in phases, with leadership sign-off at each stage. Clients can stop after any phase and retain a complete, usable deliverable.

Backum serves as the lead strategist on every engagement and conducts each client interview herself.

Joupernal does not build or train AI models and does not provide legal advice. The consultancy works alongside clients' engineering teams and legal counsel to develop practical strategies, governance frameworks and communications.

The services are designed for companies launching AI products, organizations operating in regulated or trust-sensitive industries, founders and small teams that need a practical governance baseline, and marketing and content teams whose knowledge bases now feed AI systems.

Businesses can schedule a 30-minute AI readiness conversation at joupernal.

About Joupernal

Joupernal is an Atlanta-based strategic communications consultancy helping brands and businesses grow through public relations, brand strategy and practical AI adoption. Founded by Lakita Backum, Joupernal works with clients internationally, helping organizations communicate clearly, build trust and adopt new technologies with intention. Learn more at joupernal.

Media Contact

Lakita Backum, Founder and CEO

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joupernal

(404) 902-2779

Deborah A Griffin

Strictly Industry

+ +1 3238394521

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Joupernal Launches AI Consulting Practice to Help Businesses Govern, Implement and Explain AI News Provided By Deborah A Griffin, Strictly Industry October 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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