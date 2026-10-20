The Pickled Beet Announces Michelin Star Menus For Exquisite Evenings

Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

- Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pickled Beet, South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, launches their new Michelin Star Menus For Exquisite Evenings. The dishes are customizable to accommodate every dietary and lifestyle need, and tailored to ensure every experience is unique and unforgettable.

“We know that starting from a blank slate as you plan your next private chef dinner party isn't always easy,” says Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet.“That's why we offer seasonal luxury dinner party sample menus that you can order as-is, or customize for you and your guests.”

Michelin Star Menus For Exquisite Evenings was created by The Pickled Beet's Executive Chef, Jean Amengual Triebe, a Michelin-trained culinary professional with extensive experience in world-class fine dining. Each thoughtfully curated five-course experience includes premium ingredient sourcing and on-site preparation, expert plating, tableside service, and complete kitchen cleanup-allowing hosts to be fully present with their guests.

Clients can choose from three distinct international culinary journeys and one seasonal option, with room to personalize each experience to their preferences, allergies, and dietary needs:

Escape to Italy

Amuse-Bouche: Parmesan & Truffle Arancini – Parmigiano Reggiano, black truffle aioli

Course I: Tuna & Burnt Eggplant – Black olive, confit tomato, Calabrian chili, basil oil

Course II: Delicata Squash – Brown butter, roasted mushrooms, Parmigiano, crispy sage, roasted chestnut and bacon

Course III: Branzino – Artichoke purée, charred lemon, Castelvetrano olive, salmoriglio sauce

Course IV: Braised Short Rib – Parmesan polenta, roasted cipollini onion, wild mushrooms, Barolo wine jus

Course V: Tiramisù – Borghetti-soaked ladyfingers, whipped mascarpone, cocoa nib crumble

The Spanish Experience

Amuse-Bouche: Croqueta de Jamón Ibérico – Jamón Ibérico, Manchego, smoked paprika aioli

Course I: Shrimp Scampi (Gambas al Ajillo) – Jumbo shrimp, ajo blanco sauce, garlic chips, parsley

Course II: Wild Mushroom & Chestnut – Roasted wild mushrooms, chestnut velouté, crispy leek, goat cheese

Course III: Paella de Mariscos – Saffron bomba rice, Florida lobster, prawns, mussels, roasted pepper sofrito, saffron aioli

Course IV: Ibérico Pork Secreto – Charred Ibérico pork, parsnip purée, roasted quince, Pedro Ximénez jus

Course V: Chocolate & Churro – Dark chocolate crémeux, cinnamon churro crumble, orange zest, vanilla cream

South American Soiree

Amuse-Bouche: Arepa – Avocado, tuna, aji amarillo, cilantro, crispy corn

Course I: Crudo – Aji amarillo, leche de tigre, avocado, crispy corn

Course II: Seafood – Butter-Poached Lobster, Brazilian coconut bisque, roasted corn, plantain crisp, cilantro oil

Course III: Arroz – Arroz con Pollo, saffron rice, roasted chicken, sofrito, charred pepper

A Fall/Winter Experience

Course I (Amuse/First): Scallop · Pear · Celery Root – Hokkaido scallop, compressed Asian pear, celeriac and vanilla purée, fig leaf oil, butternut beurre blanc, crispy bacon

Course II (Vegetable): Pumpkin · Black Truffle – Roasted kabocha, pumpkin seed praline, black truffle, brown-butter and chestnut espuma, aged balsamic

Course III (Fish): Halibut · Saffron · Sunchoke – Wild halibut, charred leek, saffron nage, sunchoke, champagne sauce, lemon oil

Course IV (Main): Pressed Short-Rib · Blackberry Jus · Maitake – Black Angus short-rib, roasted maitake, blackberry jus, crispy kale, rosemary smoked maple, sweet potato puree

Course V (Dessert): Apple · Pecan · Caramel – Honeycrisp apple, pecan crémeux, salted caramel, buckwheat tuile, brown butter ice cream

Each Michelin Star Menus For Exquisite Evenings starts at $525 per person, for a minimum of four people. The Pickled Beet also creates unique one-of-a-kind menus for special gatherings for those who prefer to create a fully custom menu for their private event. The minimum commitment for an in-home private chef is $1,000.

To book visit: /dinner-party-sample-menus/, /catering/catering-form/, call: 305-388-3536, or email....

About The Pickled Beet:

For 21 years, The Pickled Beet has exemplified culinary excellence across South Florida, recently earning its third consecutive "Best of Florida" award. Additionally, Founder and CEO Elizabeth Willard was named one of Florida's 2026 Top 100 Influential Executive Women. As a luxury, multi-award-winning culinary services company, The Pickled Beet features Michelin-trained culinary professionals who utilize premium, carefully sourced ingredients to craft 100% personalized, organic meals for discerning clientele. Every detail-from custom menu curation and service frequency to dietary preferences and nutritional considerations-is tailored to ensure every dining experience is unique and unforgettable.

Whether The Pickled Beet is preparing weekly meals for an individual or family, dropping off gourmet catering for a yacht excursion, designing inflight dining for a private jet, or serving a celebratory multi-course dinner in a private residence, each menu, dish, and service is executed with unparalleled skill and discretion. For more than two decades, the company has served South Florida's elite with dishes prepared using only the finest ingredients and whole foods, including organic poultry and produce, wild-caught seafood, and grass-fed beef.

Services Include: Individually crafted personal meals delivered weekly, luxury in-home private chef experiences, gourmet catering prepared for yacht or private air travel, specialized meals designed for professional and semi-professional athletes, and nutritional counseling.

Specialties Include: Michelin-star-level fine dining experiences, utilizing "food as medicine" to address specific medical concerns, and specialized medical diet protocols-including Autoimmune Protocol (AIP), gluten-free/Celiac-safe, low FODMAP, MIND, IBS/IBD, low histamine, high alkaline, and more, and recipe adaptation to accommodate food allergies and sensitivities.

The Pickled Beet's dedicated, Celiac-safe kitchen is located in Miami. Service areas include Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Maya Brook

ShuBu Creative

+1 720-237-9535

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The Pickled Beet Announces Michelin Star Menus For Exquisite Evenings News Provided By ShuBu Creative October 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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