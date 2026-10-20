Influential Women Features Staci Wells: Transforming Adversity Into Purpose Through Life Coaching And Empowerment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Life Coach and Founder of Abundant Enlightenment Coaching Helps Individuals Recognize Their Worth, Build Confidence, and Create Lives Aligned With Their ValuesIndianapolis, Indiana – Staci Wells is a Certified Life Coach and the founder of Abundant Enlightenment Coaching, where she empowers individuals to overcome personal challenges, embrace meaningful change, and create lives aligned with their values and purpose. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, she has dedicated the past five years to life coaching. Her work was inspired by her own journey of surviving four decades of domestic violence, an experience that deepens the compassion and understanding she brings to every client. Through compassionate guidance, personalized coaching strategies, and accountability, Staci helps clients recognize their inherent worth, build confidence, and pursue fulfilling personal and professional lives.Staci's coaching specialties include life coaching, career development, leadership development, executive coaching, corporate training, and change management. She also focuses on personal growth, trauma recovery, and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence. She is an active member of the International Coaching Federation, where she is pursuing an accredited coaching certification. Her approach is practical and results-oriented, rooted in empathy, accountability, and the real-world experience she has gained across many years. Her diverse professional background enables her to connect with people from all walks of life. Whether she is guiding an individual through personal change or supporting a professional seeking career growth, she meets each client where they are and helps them move forward with clarity and confidence.Alongside her coaching practice, Staci has built a distinguished career in the hospitality industry, bringing nearly 15 years of experience in customer service, leadership, and team development. She currently serves as a bartender at 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo's, where she has earned professional certifications as a mixologist, bourbon steward, and master of tequila, reflecting her commitment to excellence in her craft. Throughout her hospitality career, she has also held leadership and brand ambassador roles, developing a reputation for exceptional communication, relationship building, and service. She is a member of the United States Bartenders' Guild. A graduate of Purdue University with a degree in Retail Management, Staci remains committed to lifelong learning and professional development. The communication and relationship skills she has refined behind the bar carry directly into her coaching, where listening closely and building trust are essential.Staci attributes her success to perseverance, resilience, and an unwavering sense of purpose. Although her journey began with significant personal challenges, she remained committed to proving to herself that she was worthy of success and that her experiences could serve a greater purpose. By staying motivated, treating every obstacle as an opportunity for growth, and remaining focused on her mission, she has been able to transform adversity into strength. Those experiences continue to fuel her passion for helping others recognize their own value, overcome challenges, and build meaningful, purpose-driven lives.The best career advice Staci has received is to never give up. She recognizes that every meaningful career comes with setbacks, obstacles, and moments of uncertainty, particularly in the early stages, and that success is defined not by avoiding challenges but by persevering through them. By remaining committed to her goals and continuing to grow through each experience, she has watched opportunities unfold in ways she never anticipated. It is the same message she shares with young women entering the coaching field. Building a coaching career can bring self-doubt, especially at the start, so she encourages newcomers to stay committed to their purpose, keep learning, and trust the value they bring to others. In her view, persistence, resilience, and a willingness to grow through every experience open doors that may not be visible at the beginning of the journey. Success, she believes, comes to those who remain focused, authentic, and dedicated to making a positive impact.Staci sees one of the biggest challenges in coaching today as building visibility and earning the trust of prospective clients in an increasingly competitive, digital marketplace. Platforms such as LinkedIn and Facebook offer valuable ways to reach new audiences, but she believes success ultimately depends on establishing credibility, communicating an authentic message, and consistently demonstrating value. Visibility alone is not enough, in her view, without the substance to support it. For coaches, the opportunity lies in refining their voice, sharing meaningful content, and cultivating genuine relationships that lead to lasting client connections. Her own values reflect that philosophy: authentic connection, trust, and open communication. She believes trust is built through honest conversations, active listening, and a genuine desire to understand another person's perspective, feelings, and needs. Those principles guide every coaching relationship she builds, as well as her interactions with guests, colleagues, and the people closest to her.Guided by perseverance, resilience, and a passion for helping others, Staci attributes her journey to an unwavering determination to overcome adversity and inspire positive change. Looking ahead, she aspires to transition into full-time life coaching and professional speaking, using her story of resilience to help others discover their strength and embrace their potential. By giving others her full attention, communicating with empathy, and fostering mutual respect, she strives to build relationships that encourage growth and lasting positive change. Staci Wells is living proof that the hardest chapters of a life can become the foundation for empowering others to lead lives of purpose and impact.Learn More about Staci Wells:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Features Staci Wells: Transforming Adversity Into Purpose Through Life Coaching And Empowerment News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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