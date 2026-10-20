Influential Women Spotlights Alexandra Zendrian: Elevating Brands Through Strategic Storytelling And Media Engagement

EAST NORTHPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spotlighted by Influential Women, the Founder and CEO of AtoZ Communications Brings 20 Years of Communications Experience to Financial Services and Fintech ClientsEast Northport, New York – Alexandra Zendrian, founder and chief executive officer of boutique fintech and financial services public relations firm AtoZ Communications, will lead media training during a pre-conference session of Financial Planning Association's FPA SUMMIT alongside a panel with three seasoned reporters. FPA SUMMIT, which begins on November 9th, will be in the Washington, D.C. area; the reporters joining Zendrian's panel are Axios' George Moriarty, Financial Advisor IQ's Katie Balevic, and Rethinking 65's Jerilyn Klein.Bringing more than 20 years of communications experience to her work, including 14 years in public relations and six years as a financial services reporter, Zendrian has built a reputation for helping organizations and executives elevate their brands through strategic storytelling and media engagement. She launched AtoZ Communications after gaining both in-house and agency public relations experience over her career; the firm allows her to deliver personalized, high-impact services leveraging her reporting knowledge, which includes a master's degree from New York University in newspaper journalism.AtoZ Communications specializes in thought leadership development, proactive media relations, media training, press releases, awards submissions, and strategic communications. The firm's clients span fintech and financial services. Zendrian's years as a financial services reporter give her a clear understanding of what journalists look for, an advantage she brings to every media relations campaign and thought leadership article she develops for clients. She also flexes her journalism expertise via the publication she created to amplify voices of industry leaders and innovative organizations called Brand News.In addition to her master's degree, Zendrian received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Saint Joseph's University; she is proud to be a Hawk and encourages her two children to chant“The Hawk will never die” while watching basketball games. She has been an adjunct professor of public relations at Adelphi University, mentoring the next generation of communications professionals. That classroom experience reinforced her belief in the value of guidance early in a career, a theme that runs through the advice she now offers to those entering the field. Her accomplishments have been recognized with honors including Long Island Business News' 40 Under 40, Long Island Press' Power Women, and inclusion in Marquis Who's Who as an Honored Listee.Zendrian attributes her success to the strong work ethic instilled in her by both of her parents, especially her father. His dedication and sacrifices, including paying for her college education even though he never went himself, taught her the value of perseverance, discipline, and accountability. That example has shaped her approach at every stage of her career, motivating her to stay focused, work diligently, and see every commitment through to completion. She also credits a disciplined approach to her work that emphasizes focus, perseverance, and delivering exceptional results for every client.The best career advice she has received is simply to remember who she is, a line she good-naturedly acknowledges sounds much like The Lion King. When daily tasks pile up, or imposter syndrome creeps in, she believes that recalling past accomplishments and difficult situations handled well is a reliable path to success.Zendrian sees public relations as an outstanding career for young women, since strong communication, empathy, and the ability to uncover meaningful stories are among the profession's greatest strengths. She encourages aspiring professionals to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) as tools that enhance their work rather than replace it. Most importantly, she advises them to seek out a mentor early in their careers. Learning from experienced professionals, she believes, provides invaluable guidance, accelerates growth, and helps newcomers navigate opportunities and challenges with greater confidence.The biggest challenge in the field today, according to Zendrian, is the perception that AI allows people and firms to handle their own public relations. While she acknowledges that this is true to an extent, she considers the view shortsighted, because public relations remains a strategic and relationship-driven profession. In her view, technology can support parts of the work, but the judgment, relationships, and storytelling that experienced practitioners provide remain essential to meaningful media coverage. That belief shapes how she positions AtoZ Communications.Through AtoZ Communications, her editorial work, and her commitment to mentoring future professionals, Zendrian continues to show how thoughtful communication can build trust and elevate brands. Her journey reflects the lasting influence of a family's sacrifice and the power of a disciplined, focused approach to work. Zendrian's career demonstrates that strategic storytelling, grounded in strong relationships and integrity, remains one of the most valuable assets an organization can have.In both her work and personal life, she strives to model fairness, honor, and thoughtfulness toward others for her two children, Matteo and Cecilia.Learn More about Alexandra Zendrian:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Spotlights Alexandra Zendrian: Elevating Brands Through Strategic Storytelling And Media Engagement News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 11:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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