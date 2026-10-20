Pamela Bright-Moon, Showcased By Influential Women, Champions Storytelling, Arts Education, And Underrepresented Voices

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Owner and Managing Partner of Moon Global Studios Draws on More Than Four Decades in Broadcast Television to Empower Artists, Entrepreneurs, and Young CreativesInglewood, California – Pamela Bright-Moon is an accomplished producer, director, broadcast engineer, and arts leader whose career in network television and media spans more than four decades. A graduate of California State University, Los Angeles, with a bachelor's degree in Radio and Television Broadcasting, she began her career in the mailroom at CBS Television City. She advanced into highly technical broadcast operations and spent 30 years with the CBS Television Network in Master Control and Satellite Transmission. In that role, she oversaw live satellite and fiber transmissions for network news, syndicated programming, and prime-time television during a transformative era in broadcast technology. She later earned a Master of Arts in Modern Art History, Theory and Criticism from Azusa Pacific University, further strengthening her creative and leadership expertise. Her technical background as a videotape operator and Master Control specialist laid the foundation for the production company she would later build.After retiring from CBS in 2019, Pamela founded Moon Global Studios in Inglewood, a creative production hub that provides affordable music recording, podcasting, photography, film, and post-production services for artists and entrepreneurs. She also leads With Grace Productions, which produces award-winning documentaries and films. Among them is Respect My Crown: The Rise of African American Women in California Politics, recognized for highlighting the contributions of Black women leaders throughout California's history. Her work consistently pairs technical excellence with a passion for preserving important cultural stories and amplifying underrepresented voices.Pamela is deeply committed to arts education and community development. She founded the Moon Global Foundation to give young people hands-on training in digital filmmaking and media production, helping cultivate the next generation of creative professionals. She also serves as a Commissioner for the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, where she has held executive leadership roles. In addition, she is developing Black House LA, an artist residency program to support artists from the African diaspora. Through each of these efforts, she volunteers her time and expertise to open doors for young people and emerging artists who might not otherwise have access to professional equipment, training, or mentorship. Her advocacy for the arts reflects a belief that creative opportunity should be available to every community.Pamela attributes her success to persistence and to creating her own opportunities. She believes talent is often right outside the door, waiting to be welcomed, and she stays open to every idea she hears, believing that no idea is a bad one. Listening to project pitches inspires her each day to remain available for the work ahead. The best career advice she has received is to start where you are, contribute when possible, share knowledge and expertise with those who ask, and lift as you climb. To young women entering her industry, she advises staying the course, remaining true to themselves, and knowing their value. She encourages them to tune out negativity, listen to themselves, know their strengths, and pursue their gifts, while being careful not to oversell themselves and fall short of delivering.In Pamela's view, the biggest challenge in her field is the speed of technological change, and she encourages professionals to master what they can and become familiar with as many platforms as possible. It is advice shaped by her own career, which began in the early days of satellite transmission and now spans podcasting, digital filmmaking, and post-production. Her values, which guide both her work and her personal life, are respect, sincerity, and commitment. Guided by perseverance, innovation, and a collaborative spirit that has defined her career, she continues to create opportunities that empower communities and advance the arts. Pamela Bright-Moon's legacy lives on in every story she helps tell and every young creative she helps find a voice.Learn More about Pamela Bright-Moon:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Pamela Bright-Moon, Showcased By Influential Women, Champions Storytelling, Arts Education, And Underrepresented Voices News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 11:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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