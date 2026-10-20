Mindpal At FABTECH 2026 In Las Vegas: Launching 30-Second AI Quoting Engine For CNC & Sheet Metal

Global software house showcases automated manufacturing RFQ pipelines at Booth N9553 and invites industrial leaders to participate in live podcast recordings.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MindPal, a software house specializing in purpose-built AI agents and workflow automation for industrial operations, today announced its participation at FABTECH 2026, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event, taking place October 21-23, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees can connect with the MindPal engineering and product team in the North Building at Booth N9553.At the center of MindPal's showcase is the live launch of the MindPal Quoting Engine - an intelligent estimation engine designed for machine shops, precision fabricators, and laser-cutting facilities that condenses complex RFQ turnaround times from days into approximately 30 seconds.Key Highlights at MindPal Booth N9553Live Interactive Demos (30-Second Quoting): Visitors are invited to bring their own production files - including 2D flat patterns (.DXF,.PDF) and 3D native CAD files (.STEP,.STP,.ZIP) - to test the platform live. The engine instantly extracts geometric features, calculates machine cycle times, evaluates scrap and material factors, and generates branded, itemized PDF quotes with multi-tier volume pricing on the spot.Complimentary Tech Consultations: MindPal's solutions architects will host free, one-on-one strategy sessions for shop owners, production managers, and lead estimators. Consultations focus on pinpointing bottlenecks in current estimation workflows, integrating quoting engines into existing ERP/CRM platforms, and configuring custom machine rates and margin targets to match specific shop-floor operations.Live On-Booth Podcast Studio: MindPal will host an active broadcast and recording studio directly at Booth N9553. Metal fabrication executives, engineers, and manufacturing innovators attending FABTECH 2026 can join as featured guests to discuss digital transformation, pragmatic AI adoption on the shop floor, and evolving supply chain challenges."In today's on-demand manufacturing landscape, speed to quote directly dictates win rates. High-margin contracts are frequently lost simply because skilled engineers spend days manually tracing CAD files," said Tom Teluk, PR Manager at MindPal. "At FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, we are demonstrating that generating an accurate, actionable quote should never take longer than cutting the part itself. We invite fabricators and industry peers to visit Booth N9553 to run their own parts through the engine, explore practical automation roadmaps, and step up to the mic in our studio."To book a free consultation slot with MindPal engineers or apply to join an upcoming episode of the live podcast at FABTECH 2026, visit: mindpal.About MindPalMindPal builds specialized artificial intelligence agents, automated calculation engines, and custom enterprise software to modernize mission-critical operational pipelines. With offices in San Francisco and Poland, MindPal supports precision manufacturers, construction technology (ConTech) enterprises, and industrial organizations across North America and Europe in replacing manual administrative friction with scalable digital workflows.

Tomasz Teluk

MindPal

+1 415-996-9785

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MindPal at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas: Launching 30-Second AI Quoting Engine for CNC & Sheet Metal News Provided By MindPal October 20, 2026, 11:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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