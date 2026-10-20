EPH Group AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

EPH Group AG Focuses on Growth: New 50-Million-Euro Bond for Exclusive Hotel and Resort Developments in Europe

20.10.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

From exclusive wine and gourmet resorts to luxury Alpine hotels with breathtaking panoramic views to extraordinary design hotels on one of Bavaria's most popular lakes: Vienna-based EPH Group AG develops high-end hotel properties in select top European destinations and has now decided to issue another secured bond. The bond has a seven-year term, a 10 percent annual interest rate, and monthly interest payments. EPH Group AG, headquartered in Vienna and specializing in the development of hotel properties in the premium and luxury segments, is continuing its growth trajectory: With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board has decided to issue another corporate bond with a total volume of up to 50 million euros. The company intends to use the proceeds to expand its portfolio of high-quality hotel and resort projects in Austria, Germany, and other attractive European tourist destinations. The new unsubordinated Tourism Corporate Bond 2026/2033 (ISIN: AT0000A3XVE4) has a term of seven years and carries an annual interest rate of 10 percent. Interest payments are made monthly in accordance with the bond terms, beginning in January 2027. The denomination is 1,000 euros per bond. As with the corporate bond issued in 2025, the new bond is also secured by a pledge of shares in subsidiaries and affiliated companies of EPH Group AG. Subscription scheduled to begin on October 28, 2026 The subscription period is expected to run from October 28 through November 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Subject to the approval and publication of the prospectus, investors from Austria, Germany, and Luxembourg will be able to subscribe to the bond via the EPH Group AG website starting October 28, 2026. The bond is scheduled to begin trading on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the“corporates prime” segment on December 1, 2026. International Hotel Concepts for Attractive Tourism Regions EPH Group AG focuses on the development of exclusive hotel properties in locations that are particularly attractive to tourists. The company concentrates on premium and luxury hotels and resorts, which are developed by EPH Group, partially built by the company itself, and operated by international hotel groups. The company identifies suitable locations, secures the corresponding properties, and develops customized hotel concepts from the planning stage through to construction. Rather than traditional vacation properties or second homes, the EPH Group focuses on professionally managed hotels that attract tourists year-round. This approach is intended to ensure sustainable economic utilization of the locations, create new jobs, and generate additional demand for local businesses. A key component of this strategy is collaboration with internationally established hotel brands: The goal is to combine the unique characteristics of each location with professional management concepts to create hotels with international appeal and long-term potential for regional value creation. Hotel Projects in Austria and Germany The EPH Group is currently working on several carefully selected hotel and resort developments in Austria and Germany. These include an exclusive five-star wine, gourmet, wellness, and golf resort in Burgenland. A resort with approximately 300 beds is planned on a site spanning about 26,000 square meters in the heart of a traditional wine region. Spacious suites and private lodges, a rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the vineyards, a Heuriger, and a dedicated wine experience center are designed to combine the region's wine culture and culinary diversity with sophisticated hospitality. The company is also pursuing hotel projects in the Austrian Alps. In the Kitzbuehel Alps, a resort with approximately 300 beds and an impressive mountain panorama is currently under development. Additional projects with direct access to ski areas are located in the majestic mountain landscape surrounding the Großglockner and on Lake Ossiach in Carinthia. Another key development focus is in Upper Bavaria, where the EPH Group is planning two exceptional hotels on one of Bavaria's most famous lakes. A building permit for an exclusive boutique hotel in an elevated location with stunning lake views is expected to be granted shortly; on the same lake, another design hotel with approximately 220 beds and high-end dining and wellness amenities for design- and lifestyle-oriented guests is also set to be built. The individual projects are in various stages of development and approval. Capital Market Financing as Part of the Growth Strategy EPH Group AG relies on the capital market to finance its project developments. With the new bond issue, the company aims to strengthen its financial foundation for further investments and drive the expansion of its hotel portfolio. The geographic diversification of the portfolio is a key component of the company's strategy. The new issuance follows on from the company's previously issued corporate bonds. At the same time, the EPH Group plans to make an exchange offer on a 1:1 basis to the holders of the“2023/2030” (ISIN: DE000A3LJCB4) and“2025/2032” (ISIN: DE000A3L7AM8) a 1:1 exchange offer. The specific terms will be announced separately, likely after the expiration of the interest-free subscription period. The capital markets prospectus, which must be approved by the Luxembourg Financial Market Authority (CSSF), is scheduled to be published around October 23, 2026. The public offering is scheduled to run until 12:00 p.m. on October 22, 2027, subject to early termination. December 1, 2026, has been set as the value date. Key details of the 2026/2033 bond:

ISIN: AT0000A3XVE4

WKN: A4E2PD

Issue Volume: up to 50 million euros

Interest rate: 10 percent per annum, monthly interest payments

Term: seven years

Denomination: 1,000 euros

Collateral: Pledge of shares in subsidiaries and affiliated companies

Interest-free subscription period: expected to be October 28 through November 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

Value date: December 1, 2026

First interest payment: January 2027 Planned trading commencement: Vienna MTF, Corporates Prime segment Further information and subscription details: Legal Notice / Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only; it constitutes advertising and does not represent an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation to submit an offer to purchase securities of EPH Group AG. EPH Group AG expects to publish a capital markets prospectus - prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation and approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) - on or around October 23, 2026, on its website () (direct link to be announced). The public offering of the bonds will be conducted exclusively through and on the basis of this prospectus. Potential investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities associated with investing in the securities. Please note that the CSSF's approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities by the CSSF. Securities of EPH Group AG have not been and will not be registered under foreign securities laws, in particular under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as currently in effect ( “Securities Act”), with foreign securities authorities, and may not be offered or sold, particularly in the United States of America (“U.S.”), without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This announcement is not intended for publication, distribution, or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, or South Africa, or in any other country where such publication or dissemination would be unlawful. Investor/Press Contact: max. Equity Marketing GmbH Maximilian Fischer Marienplatz 2 80331 Munich Phone: +49 89 139 2889 0 Email:... About EPH Group AG: Founded in 2023, EPH Group AG is an investment and development company focused on premium and luxury hotel properties in select European tourist destinations; its shares are traded on several German stock exchanges. The company develops hotel projects through to the construction phase and implements selected projects itself. EPH Group AG relies on partnerships with international hotel brands to operate its hotels. The goal is to develop high-quality hotel locations with international positioning and long-term potential for value appreciation. With currently ten projects in Austria and Germany, the company has succeeded in building an attractive project pipeline within a short period of time. EPH Group AG shares have been traded on the Open Market of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange since 2025 and have been listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2026. In addition, trading began in May 2026 on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on Xetra. For more information about the company and its projects:

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Language: English Company: EPH Group AG Gumpendorfer Straße 26 1060 Vienna Austria E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000A34DM3, DE000A3L7AM8, DE000A3LJCB4, WKN: A3EGG4, A3L7AM, A3LJCB, Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Stuttgart LEI Code: 894500SN5GTABFSFWS54 EQS News ID: 2418778

End of News EQS News Service 2418778 20.10.2026 CET/CEST