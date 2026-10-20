Para Asian Games: Simran, Tejalben Shine With Double Podium Finish

Double podium for India in T12 Athletics

India delivered an outstanding performance in the T12 category, with Simran Sharma clinching first place in 24.80 seconds and Tejalben Damor securing third with a personal best of 25.23 seconds at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.

Simran led the field with an impressive time of 24.80 seconds to secure the top position in the T12 category, showcasing India's strength on the track. Iran's Hajjar Safarzadeh finished a close second in 25.02 seconds, just 0.22 seconds behind Simran.

India's Tejalben Damor also produced a commendable performance, clocking 25.23 seconds to claim third place while recording a personal best. China's Yaqin Shen finished fourth with a time of 26.49 seconds.

Medal Tally Update and Swimming Bronze

With these two medals, India's overall medal tally has risen to 26 medals, comprising 6 gold, 8 silver and 12 bronze at the time of reporting. The result marked a memorable outing for India, with Simran taking the top spot and Tejalben Damor adding another double podium finish to the country's tally.

Earlier, Para-swimmer Himanshu Nandal secured a bronze medal for India in the men's 400 m freestyle S11 category on Tuesday. Himanshu secured India's second medal in para-swimming in this edition, finishing third in the four-man final with timings of 5:10.91, 32 seconds behind silver medallist Uchu Tomita (Japan), and 45 seconds behind gold medallist Chuanzhen Sun (China), who also set an Asian record. (ANI)

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