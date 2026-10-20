Anil Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon Vote In Controversial CINTAA Elections

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor stepped out on Wednesday afternoon to cast his vote in the CINTAA Executive Committee Elections. He also posed with fellow actors Rakesh Bedi, Padmini Kolhapure, Rakesh Bedi, and Poonam Dhillon as they flaunted their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Actors Weigh In on Elections

Speaking to ANI, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon spoke about the challenges faced in conducting the CINTAA Executive Committee Elections, noting that the process had witnessed considerable controversy in recent days, with several people opposing it. "For the first time in our lives, we had to approach the court. Eventually, we agreed that CINTAA members should be allowed to conduct their own elections, as it is their right. Despite all the challenges and difficulties, we have finally made it here, and the enthusiasm among the members is there for everyone to see," Poonam said.

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure said, "CINTAA's elections are taking place today, October 20, and as you can see, everyone has gathered here in a very cheerful atmosphere. I would say it feels more like a social gathering, with members coming together to celebrate Dussehra as well.

"There have been attempts to spread negativity and create fear among our members by claiming that there is a court order staying the elections and that they should not come to vote. However, our members understand what is right. As you can see, they have turned up in large numbers," she added.

Actor Rakesh Bedi also cast his vote. He said,"I am standing or this committee because I believe it can bring about the necessary changes. I have always felt that their intentions, thoughts and course of action were right, which is why I stand with them. I hope that this committee will be able to resolve all the pending issues, including the legal matters, and move forward in the best interest of CINTAA and its members.”

Kanwarjit Paintal said, "I have been associated with them for a long time. However, the current situation is something we, as members, need to take responsibility for. If elections or re-elections are required, then CINTAA should be allowed to conduct them independently."

Actor Ayub Khan said, "CINTAA is a very important organisation that addresses our concerns and looks after the interests of its members. That is why it is crucial to have a committee in place that can guide the organisation and give our future a clear direction.”

The CINTAA Controversy

The CINTAA controversy has sparked a heated debate within the Cine & TV Artistes' Association, one of India's key organisations representing film and television artists.

The dispute involves prominent actors Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and Upasana Singh, alongside other members, and centres on disagreements over leadership, financial accountability, transparency and the handling of official records. The situation intensified in August and September 2026, bringing the association's internal conflicts and governance practices into the spotlight.

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