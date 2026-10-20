Salman Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Attack On Tiger Shroff, Spotted Amid Heavy Security

Security surrounded Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at his recent public appearance. This came after a shooting incident targeted actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The October 18, 2026, attack sharpened focus on persistent threats against Khan and his associates - allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Tuesday morning, with security tighter than usual.

The Tiger Shroff shooting incident sharply escalated safety concerns for Bollywood personalities. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. They warned the film fraternity again. These threats against Salman Khan link back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case - an issue holding deep religious significance for the Bishnoi community.

Attack on Tiger Shroff Raises Alarm

October 18, 2026, evening. Three men on motorcycles allegedly shot at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. Shroff, veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped unharmed. His driver and another person were injured. Sources say up to five rounds hit the vehicle near Pushpa Narsee Park. Police later apprehended three suspects in Kota, Rajasthan. They reportedly tried to flee to Nepal. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the attack, demanding better security for Shroff and his family.

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Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility and Issues Warnings

"Apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community." That was the demand. An audio message, purportedly from gangster Anil Pandit, directly threatened Salman Khan and his family. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang quickly claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff. The message warned: collaborate with Salman Khan, or ignore gang orders, and the film industry would face targets next. This clearly escalated the gang's old feud against Salman Khan, a conflict that began with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.

A History of Threats Against Salman Khan

For years, Salman Khan has faced constant threats. June 2022: a chilling letter surfaced at Bandra Bandstand. It directly warned Khan would suffer the same fate as slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Khan's manager then received a threatening email in March 2023. It named Bishnoi and gangster Goldy Brar. The situation sharpened sharply in April 2024. Gunshots rang out outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, reportedly claimed responsibility.

Enhanced Security Measures for the Superstar

November 2022, Maharashtra government granted Salman Khan Y-plus category security. This came as his team made major upgrades to his security due to ongoing threats. His full security team includes armed guards and a constant police escort. Also, in January 2025, workers installed bulletproof glass panels on his Galaxy Apartments balcony. This helps ensure his safety while he greets fans. After the Tiger Shroff attack, police tightened security around Khan's Bandra home even more. They added police deployment and increased patrols. These actions show the threats' serious nature, reflecting ongoing efforts to protect the actor. Mumbai Police continue their investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing, probing alleged links to the Bishnoi gang and interrogating suspects.