Sudan Army Repels RSF Attack in Blue Nile, Seizes 15 Vehicles
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army claimed Tuesday that it fought off a coordinated assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), on military positions in the Sali area of eastern Blue Nile state, inflicting heavy losses on the attackers.
The army’s 4th Infantry Division reported that the RSF suffered heavy casualties and equipment losses in the assault. Troops captured 15 fully equipped combat vehicles and destroyed five more, it said.
“Our forces repelled the attack and foiled the enemy’s plan,” the 4th Infantry Division said in a statement.
The division vowed to keep thwarting attempts to break through its lines. It said it would press on with field operations to tighten security and cement its control of the area.
The clash followed another reported assault a day earlier. On Monday, the army said it repelled an RSF and SPLM-N attack on the Al-Baraka area of Blue Nile state. It added that its air defenses had responded to a drone attack east of Khartoum, the capital.
Fighting in Blue Nile has intensified over recent weeks as the RSF and SPLM-N have launched attacks on areas across the state.
The wider conflict between the army and the RSF has engulfed Sudan since April 2023, sparked by disputes over merging the country’s military structures. It has killed tens of thousands of people and forced roughly 13 million from their homes.
The army’s 4th Infantry Division reported that the RSF suffered heavy casualties and equipment losses in the assault. Troops captured 15 fully equipped combat vehicles and destroyed five more, it said.
“Our forces repelled the attack and foiled the enemy’s plan,” the 4th Infantry Division said in a statement.
The division vowed to keep thwarting attempts to break through its lines. It said it would press on with field operations to tighten security and cement its control of the area.
The clash followed another reported assault a day earlier. On Monday, the army said it repelled an RSF and SPLM-N attack on the Al-Baraka area of Blue Nile state. It added that its air defenses had responded to a drone attack east of Khartoum, the capital.
Fighting in Blue Nile has intensified over recent weeks as the RSF and SPLM-N have launched attacks on areas across the state.
The wider conflict between the army and the RSF has engulfed Sudan since April 2023, sparked by disputes over merging the country’s military structures. It has killed tens of thousands of people and forced roughly 13 million from their homes.
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