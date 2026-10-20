Luxurian Jewels Unveils Moissanite Solitaire Engagement Rings Collection Ahead Of Proposal Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 20, 2026 – Luxurian Jewels, a women-led fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamonds and moissanite, today announced its expanded collection of Moissanite Solitaire Engagement Rings, designed for couples planning proposals this holiday season. Each ring is made to order in solid 10K, 14K or 18K gold or 950 platinum, and can be customized with a 3D CAD preview before production begins.
The collection spans more than 15 center-stone shapes, from classic round, oval and cushion cuts to distinctive choices such as Moval, Dutch Marquise, Shield, Old Mine and Rose cuts. Every ring is hallmarked and finished by hand, with no plated metals.
"A solitaire is the simplest way to say something big. Our goal is to give every couple a ring that looks and feels extraordinary, without making them compromise on quality or stretch their budget," said Chandrika Sheliya, Founder of Luxurian Jewels.
What's in the collection
. Shapes: Round, oval, pear, cushion, emerald, radiant, marquise, princess, hexagon, lozenge, Moval, Dutch Marquise, Shield, Old Mine and Rose cut.
. Metals: Solid 10K, 14K and 18K gold in yellow, white or rose, plus 950 platinum.
. Stones: Real moissanite center stones in a range of carat weights, chosen for brilliance and everyday durability.
. Customization: A design process that moves from sketch and 3D CAD model to casting, hand-setting and polishing, with a virtual appointment available to discuss ideas.
. Presentation: Every ring is quality-checked and delivered in Luxurian's signature gift packaging, ready for the proposal.
Planning for the holidays
Because each ring is made to order, Luxurian Jewels recommends couples begin early. Crafting typically takes 7 to 12 days, followed by 3 to 5 business days for domestic delivery or 5 to 7 days internationally. Expedited shipping, including overnight and weekend delivery, is available on request.
To support holiday buyers, Luxurian Jewels is offering 25% off all jewelry, applied automatically at checkout, along with free express shipping worldwide.
"Many of our customers are planning a surprise, so the process has to feel easy and trustworthy. That's why we pair custom design with a 31-day return policy and a limited lifetime warranty," added Sheliya.
Why moissanite
Moissanite has become a popular alternative for couples who want a brilliant, durable center stone at a more accessible price point, and who value ethical and environmentally conscious choices. Luxurian Jewels offers moissanite alongside its lab-grown diamond range, and publishes buyer guides, including a lab-grown diamond versus moissanite comparison, to help couples choose with confidence.
Availability
The Moissanite Solitaire Engagement Rings collection is available now at luxurianjewels/collections/moissanite-solitaire-engagement-rings. Custom orders can be started at luxurianjewels/pages/customize. Prices start at [PRICE].
About Luxurian Jewels
Luxurian Jewels is a women-led fine jewelry brand offering custom lab-grown diamond, moissanite and gemstone jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding bands and personalized pieces. Founded by Chandrika Sheliya, whose journey in the diamond industry began in 2013 with a small diamond venture started alongside her husband, Hiren, the brand combines timeless design with modern craftsmanship. Luxurian Jewels ships worldwide and backs its jewelry with a limited lifetime warranty. Learn more at luxurianjewels.
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The collection spans more than 15 center-stone shapes, from classic round, oval and cushion cuts to distinctive choices such as Moval, Dutch Marquise, Shield, Old Mine and Rose cuts. Every ring is hallmarked and finished by hand, with no plated metals.
"A solitaire is the simplest way to say something big. Our goal is to give every couple a ring that looks and feels extraordinary, without making them compromise on quality or stretch their budget," said Chandrika Sheliya, Founder of Luxurian Jewels.
What's in the collection
. Shapes: Round, oval, pear, cushion, emerald, radiant, marquise, princess, hexagon, lozenge, Moval, Dutch Marquise, Shield, Old Mine and Rose cut.
. Metals: Solid 10K, 14K and 18K gold in yellow, white or rose, plus 950 platinum.
. Stones: Real moissanite center stones in a range of carat weights, chosen for brilliance and everyday durability.
. Customization: A design process that moves from sketch and 3D CAD model to casting, hand-setting and polishing, with a virtual appointment available to discuss ideas.
. Presentation: Every ring is quality-checked and delivered in Luxurian's signature gift packaging, ready for the proposal.
Planning for the holidays
Because each ring is made to order, Luxurian Jewels recommends couples begin early. Crafting typically takes 7 to 12 days, followed by 3 to 5 business days for domestic delivery or 5 to 7 days internationally. Expedited shipping, including overnight and weekend delivery, is available on request.
To support holiday buyers, Luxurian Jewels is offering 25% off all jewelry, applied automatically at checkout, along with free express shipping worldwide.
"Many of our customers are planning a surprise, so the process has to feel easy and trustworthy. That's why we pair custom design with a 31-day return policy and a limited lifetime warranty," added Sheliya.
Why moissanite
Moissanite has become a popular alternative for couples who want a brilliant, durable center stone at a more accessible price point, and who value ethical and environmentally conscious choices. Luxurian Jewels offers moissanite alongside its lab-grown diamond range, and publishes buyer guides, including a lab-grown diamond versus moissanite comparison, to help couples choose with confidence.
Availability
The Moissanite Solitaire Engagement Rings collection is available now at luxurianjewels/collections/moissanite-solitaire-engagement-rings. Custom orders can be started at luxurianjewels/pages/customize. Prices start at [PRICE].
About Luxurian Jewels
Luxurian Jewels is a women-led fine jewelry brand offering custom lab-grown diamond, moissanite and gemstone jewelry, including engagement rings, wedding bands and personalized pieces. Founded by Chandrika Sheliya, whose journey in the diamond industry began in 2013 with a small diamond venture started alongside her husband, Hiren, the brand combines timeless design with modern craftsmanship. Luxurian Jewels ships worldwide and backs its jewelry with a limited lifetime warranty. Learn more at luxurianjewels.
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