King Abdullah University Hospital Performs First Burch Procedure To Treat Urinary Incontinence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- A medical team at King Abdullah University Hospital has performed its first Burch colposuspension procedure, a surgical technique used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

The procedure, which involves suspending the bladder neck and urethra through an abdominal incision, was performed by obstetrics, gynecology and urogynecology specialist Munjed Bataineh, assisted by urology consultant Omar Halalsheh.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the hospital said the operation marks a step forward in developing its specialized medical services and expanding advanced treatment options for patients. It also highlighted the importance of cooperation between gynecology and urology specialists in diagnosing and treating pelvic floor disorders.

Bataineh explained that Burch colposuspension is an established surgical option for treating stress urinary incontinence in women whose conditions require this type of intervention, following a thorough clinical assessment to determine the most appropriate treatment.

He said the procedure aims to improve bladder control and reduce incontinence symptoms in suitable patients, helping improve their quality of life, comfort and self-confidence.

Hospital Director General Hassan Balas stressed the administration's commitment to supporting specialized surgical procedures, developing medical services and enabling qualified medical personnel to apply their expertise in delivering advanced healthcare.

He said investing in medical expertise and modern equipment, alongside strengthening cooperation among medical specialties, is essential to improving healthcare quality, treatment outcomes and the range of options available to patients.

Balas added that these efforts align with the hospital's mission to provide safe, high-quality specialized medical care.

The hospital said it continues to develop its specialized services, strengthen the capabilities of its medical personnel and maintain a comprehensive treatment environment that prioritizes patient safety and quality of care.

//Petra// AJ