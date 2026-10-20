Azerbaijan's Green Energy Corridor To Europe Could Deliver 20 Billion Kwh Annually By 2040

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Regional electricity interconnections are becoming increasingly important, linking countries with surplus power to markets with high demand, strengthening energy security and helping balance the variable output of solar and wind power, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

In an article titled "Modern Azerbaijan's Energy Policy: From National Energy Security to Global Energy Partnership," published in the Azerbaijan newspaper, Shahbazov noted that the 21st century is increasingly being described as the "century of connectivity."

He said such links are no longer merely physical infrastructure connecting countries and markets, but also strategic factors shaping new economic and geopolitical relations.

According to the minister, one of the key projects in this area is the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor.

The project aims to bring the Caspian region's substantial renewable energy potential to European markets. It is expected to expand Azerbaijan's role in regional electricity trade while contributing to Europe's energy supply diversification and green transition.

The corridor is planned to begin operating in stages from 2032, connecting Azerbaijan and Georgia with Romania, Hungary and other European energy markets via an undersea cable across the Black Sea.

The approximately 3,000-kilometer corridor is expected to gradually reach a transmission capacity of 4 gigawatts.

The project could also facilitate the development of at least 8 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the region and enable the annual transmission of around 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to Europe from 2040.

In addition, the corridor is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 3.6 million tonnes annually, the minister added.