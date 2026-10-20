How Denmark Became The Sperm Donation Capital Of The World

MENAFN - The Conversation) “They invaded us once by boat, and now they're doing it with sperm!” Playful headlines like this are rapidly making Danish donor sperm as renowned as Danish bacon, Lego and designer furniture.

You may not (yet) be aware that Denmark is considered “the sperm capital of the world”. Apart from the US, it is the only country that not only fulfils its own demand for sperm through private sperm banks, but exports donor sperm to more than 100 countries.

This development feels surprising in a country like Denmark, where the welfare state provides universal, free healthcare and places a strong emphasis on reproductive care.

In other European countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands, an estimated 60% of children born after sperm donation were conceived using Danish sperm. In Denmark itself, it's estimated that around one in every 100 children is now born using donor sperm.

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The rise of frozen sperm

So how did Denmark come to dominate the global sperm trade? Well, the introduction of cryotechnology in the 1950s changed things forever. Sperm could now be frozen, stored and transported, making donation safer, more flexible and, more importantly, scalable.

Freezing enabled screening for sexually transmitted infections after donation, reducing transmission risks. It also allowed sperm banks in Denmark to curate large catalogues of donors with diverse characteristics. This made international distribution possible, turning sperm into a transportable commodity.

By the 1970s, Denmark had established a public sperm bank supplying clinics across Denmark, Norway and Iceland. But when private fertility clinics emerged in the 1980s and 1990s alongside IVF, they fell outside this system.

That gap created an opening for Danish startup Cryos International, which now describes itself as the world's largest sperm bank. Backed by private capital, the company expanded donor recruitment - particularly in university cities - and rapidly built a commercial catalogue.

It soon began supplying both public and private clinics as well as international customers, accelerating Denmark's emergence as a global hub. Other private Danish sperm banks soon followed suit.

Danish sperm goes global

Danish sperm banks' success has also depended on their ability to navigate different countries' shifting regulations. Rules around anonymity, eligibility and export can change quickly between jurisdictions, forcing providers to adapt or lose access to markets.

Because the Danish sperm industry was already highly commercialised and geared towards international markets, companies were often able to adapt more quickly than sperm banks in other countries. For example, when the UK and Norway went from only allowing the use of anonymous donors to only allowing the use of non-anonymous donors in 2005, Danish sperm banks soon changed their practices to recruit both anonymous and non-anonymous donors.

At the same time, demand has changed. As male infertility treatments have improved, donor sperm use has increasingly been driven by single women and same-sex couples. Cryos International reports that around 60% of recipients are now single women, and 35% are in same-sex relationships - though access for these clients remains restricted in many countries.

Such restrictions used to apply in Denmark too. Until 2007, women without male partners could not access treatment through doctors there. Midwives, however, were not bound by the same rules. So, Danish midwife Nina Stork used this legal gap to establish an insemination clinic. It became a key destination for single women and same-sex couples across Europe.

When Danish law changed in 2007 to allow for same-sex couples – ahead of many other European countries – demand for treatment in Denmark increased further.

But the search for regulatory loopholes didn't stop there. In 2011, Cryos began selling sperm directly for home insemination, classifying it under EU rules as a commodity rather than human tissue - effectively bypassing national restrictions in some countries.

This expansion was later curtailed after EU pressure led Denmark to tighten its rules requiring medical supervision for donor sperm use.

The new fertility market

Donor sperm is not just a medical solution. It sits at the centre of ongoing ethical and political debates that, as my research into reproductive technologies in Denmark shows, tend to surface in similar ways across different countries.

Again and again, the same questions come up: who should have access to treatment? Who is considered suitable to donate? How much choice should parents have when selecting donors – and what kinds of relationships should be created between donors, families and donor-conceived children?

Part of what makes the field so contested is what this technology changes in practice. Donor conception separates sex from reproduction in a very direct way. It makes it possible for people - especially women - to have children without sexual intercourse, and to do so within systems that are increasingly structured, commercialised and cross-border.

In the future, sperm banks may need to address growing criticism about the amount of sperm a single man can donate, with some donors having fathered over 200 children globally.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of DNA testing among the general population, combined with advocacy from organisations representing donor-conceived individuals, has intensified the debate around donor anonymity.

It was recently revealed that a sperm donor in Denmark unknowingly carried a cancer-causing genetic mutation that was passed on through sperm used in fertility treatments across Europe between 2005 and around 2022. This resulted in nearly 200 children being conceived, some of whom have gone on to develop or die from cancer. This has prompted renewed calls for scrutiny of international sperm donation rules.

Indeed, two women have already sued the Danish state, arguing that access to information about one's genetic origins is a fundamental human right. As a result, the practice of anonymous donation is facing mounting criticism.

Should Denmark decide to ban donor anonymity, the repercussions could extend well beyond the country's borders – potentially reshaping sperm donation practices on a global scale.

This series was commissioned as part of a partnership between Videnskab and The Conversation, where articles are published in English and Danish.