MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ALZAI Health Corp. Posted for Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

October 20, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Alzai Health Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - ALZAI Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) (OTCQB: ALZIF) (FSE: H2F) ("ALZAI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol ALZIF.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, designed to provide improved market visibility and access to U.S. investors. ALZAI's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ALZI and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol H2F.

About ALZAI Health Corp.

ALZAI Health Corp. is a healthcare technology company developing non-invasive, artificial intelligence-driven disease risk identification solutions using routine healthcare data. The Company's proprietary platform is designed to identify individuals at elevated risk for disease before clinical diagnosis, enabling earlier intervention opportunities and supporting improved patient outcomes. ALZAI's technology has been validated on large-scale healthcare datasets and is designed for integration into existing healthcare infrastructure, including electronic medical record systems, cloud-based environments, and enterprise healthcare platforms.

For more information and media inquiries, contact:

Hayim Raclaw

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Alzai Health Corp.

Email: ...

Telephone: 416-862-4351

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's common shares being quoted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, including the potential to broaden the Company's U.S. capital markets presence, increase its visibility and awareness among U.S. investors, and provide greater accessibility to the Company's common shares, as well as statements regarding the advancement of the Company's technology and commercial strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the OTCQB quotation will result in increased investor awareness, trading activity, liquidity or other anticipated benefits.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: Alzai Health Corp.