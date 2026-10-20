Azerbaijan's Zangilan Marks First City Day With Festivals, Concerts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Zangilan City Day is being celebrated for the first time in the city of Zangilan with a series of events, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

As part of the events held at the Zangilan Congress Center, the “Zangilan Pilaf Festival” was inaugurated. Festival attendees had the opportunity to sample traditional varieties of pilaf typical of the region, prepared by professional chefs.

In addition, demonstrations of the art of kurama (patchwork) and mat weaving were organized. At the initiative of the Union of Photographers of Azerbaijan, a photo exhibition titled“Zangilan - On the Wings of Time” was presented, showcasing the city's history, nature, and modern appearance.

A creative exhibition was organized for children, featuring face painting, drawings, and crafts, and painting workshops were held. Young residents watched a performance presented by the 20th Children's Theater.

As part of the series of events, a festive concert will also take place on the stage of the Zangilan Congress Center. It will feature soloists from the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Society and the Fikret Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble.