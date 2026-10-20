Azerbaijan Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Cooperation Within TURKPA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation within the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.

According to the Azerbaijani Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department, Gafarova highlighted the parliament's active role in strengthening TURKPA's activities, developing model laws and expanding cooperation with other interparliamentary organizations.

The TURKPA Council meeting was held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on October 20.

Addressing the meeting, Gafarova noted that the work carried out in the preceding period had further strengthened the organization's activities. She also pointed to several significant developments since TURKPA's 14th plenary session.

Gafarova wished the newly elected members of Kyrgyzstan's Jogorku Kenesh and Kazakhstan's Kurultai success in their work for the well-being of their respective countries and peoples.

She emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy aimed at advancing the interests of peoples who share common historical, cultural and spiritual roots was central to TURKPA's mission. In this context, she reaffirmed the Azerbaijani Parliament's commitment to strengthening cooperation within the organization.

The Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation has actively participated in TURKPA commission meetings, thematic events, the drafting of model laws and election observation missions. The parliament has also put forward initiatives to enhance the organization's international engagement and foster cooperation with other interparliamentary bodies.

Gafarova also commended TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan for his efforts to strengthen the organization's work and broaden its partnerships. She underscored the importance of the TURKPA Secretariat, headquartered in Baku, and reaffirmed the Azerbaijani Parliament's continued commitment to supporting the organization.

Speakers of the member states' parliaments also addressed the meeting, sharing their views on the agenda.