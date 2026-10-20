Azerbaijan Explores Three Green Fuel And Fertilizer Production Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is exploring opportunities to implement three pilot projects for the production of sustainable aviation fuel, green methanol, and green fertilizers.

This was stated by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov in an article published in the official press.

According to him, a plan for implementing the document titled “National Strategic Vision for Hydrogen” is also being developed as part of the country's green energy strategy.

In addition, the potential for using geothermal energy is being assessed. Azerbaijan's Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2027-2030 provides for the preparation of feasibility studies for pilot projects in this area.

Shahbazov also noted that mechanisms for financing the Energy Efficiency Fund were being improved. Cooperation agreements have been signed with 14 credit institutions to provide preferential loans.

“To date, 210,000 manat (over $120,000) in preferential loans has been allocated to active consumers for the installation of solar panels. At the same time, opportunities to apply the ESCO model, which provides for the repayment of energy efficiency investments through the savings generated, are being explored.

Over the past year, efforts to raise public awareness of energy efficiency and the rational use of energy have been expanded. In recent years, six major laws have been adopted as part of energy sector reforms, establishing a modern legal framework for the industry. Regulatory mechanisms ensuring their practical implementation are currently being improved.

In particular, as part of the implementation of the new laws on gas supply and heat supply, rules have been approved governing gas use, the operation of the gas supply system, technical safety and state oversight,” the article says.

Moreover, it is noted that rules have been approved for the use of thermal energy, the organization of centralized heating in apartment buildings, the use of individual heating systems, network protection and the safe operation of equipment.