Springgreen Franchise Owners Reach Five Territories With Kansas City Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SpringGreen is a leading national franchise specializing in lawn care, tree care and pest control services, helping entrepreneurs grow through proven systems, operational support and decades of industry expertise

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen franchise owners Jason and Laura Vahle have expanded their business into the Kansas City market, bringing their total portfolio to five territories and marking another milestone in their continued growth.

The addition of the Kansas City territory expands the Vahles' service footprint while strengthening SpringGreen's presence in Missouri. The expansion reflects the scalability of the SpringGreen franchise model and the opportunities available to franchise owners seeking long-term growth.









"Over the last 10 years, we've been fortunate to see how our customers in St. Louis have responded to the service and values we bring to every property," said Jason and Laura Vahle. "We're excited to bring that same commitment to Kansas City. This expansion has been part of our long-term growth strategy, and reaching five territories is an exciting milestone for our business."

The Kansas City expansion is part of the Vahles' strategic plan for continued growth throughout Missouri while maintaining their commitment to being a premier service provider in every market they serve.

"Jason and Laura have built an impressive business through strong leadership, strategic growth and a commitment to customer service," said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. "Growing to five territories is a remarkable accomplishment and reflects the long-term opportunities available within the SpringGreen franchise system. We are proud to support their continued success."

The new territory will allow the Vahles to bring SpringGreen's lawn care, tree care and pest control services to additional homeowners and businesses while continuing to build on the momentum they have created throughout the region.

About SpringGreen

Now in its 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise specializing in lawn care, tree care, and pest control services. With decades of industry expertise and a proven business model, SpringGreen empowers franchise owners with the tools, training, and support to build successful, scalable businesses. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit .

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