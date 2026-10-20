Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market - Global Forecast To 2036 $271.6 Billion Opportunity Driven By AI, ZLD, Water Reuse, And PFAS Compliance At 5.8% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to reach USD 271.6 billion by 2036, up from USD 153.8 billion in 2026. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2026-2036).

Market growth is being driven by escalating water scarcity, increasingly stringent industrial effluent discharge regulations, and stronger corporate environmental, social, and governance commitments. Industries are also placing greater emphasis on wastewater reuse and resource recovery, particularly in water-stressed regions where reliable access to freshwater is becoming a strategic operational concern.

The adoption of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), IoT-enabled sensors, AI-driven process automation, and advanced monitoring systems is improving treatment efficiency while reducing energy consumption, chemical usage, and operating costs. Although high installation and maintenance expenditures continue to limit adoption, demand for energy-efficient industrial wastewater treatment technologies is expected to create substantial opportunities. The potential use of industrial wastewater in green hydrogen production may provide an additional avenue for market expansion.

Market Segmentation and Offering Analysis

The industrial wastewater treatment market is segmented by offering, end user, and geography. Offerings covered in the report include treatment technologies, treatment chemicals, process control & automation, design, engineering, and construction services, and operation & maintenance services.

Operation & maintenance services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Growth in this segment is supported by the expanding installed base of industrial treatment facilities and the need for ongoing technical support, performance optimization, and regulatory compliance.

Process control & automation is projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Industrial operators are increasingly deploying smart sensors, AI platforms, and SCADA systems to improve process visibility, optimize chemical dosing, manage energy consumption, and support predictive maintenance.

Treatment Technology Trends

Membrane separation and filtration technologies, including reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), and nanofiltration (NF), are expected to represent a significant market share. Adoption is increasing due to the effectiveness of these technologies in removing dissolved solids, heavy metals, and emerging contaminants such as PFAS.

Biological treatment technologies, including Membrane Bioreactors (MBR) and Moving Bed Biofilm Reactors (MBBR), will remain important for managing high-organic industrial effluent. Demand is particularly strong across food and beverage production, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and other industries with complex wastewater profiles. The report also assesses sludge management, activated carbon, ion exchange, advanced oxidation processes, and ZLD systems, along with coagulants, flocculants, biocides, and pH adjusters.

End User Outlook

The food and beverage industry is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2026, reflecting high wastewater volumes and strict hygiene and discharge requirements.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing are projected to register some of the highest growth rates during the forecast period. These industries require ultra-pure process water and face tighter controls governing active pharmaceutical ingredients, heavy metals, and other contaminants in effluent streams.

Additional end users evaluated in the report include power generation, pulp and paper, chemical manufacturing, oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, industrial manufacturing, data centers, green hydrogen production, mining and metallurgy, textile manufacturing, and other industrial sectors.

Regional Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global market in 2026. Rapid industrialization, worsening water scarcity, and public investment in industrial water infrastructure are supporting demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and other regional markets. Regulatory initiatives, including China's Water Ten Plan and India's Namami Gange program, are encouraging the implementation of advanced wastewater treatment and reuse systems.

North America is projected to register significant growth through 2036, supported by strict environmental enforcement, increasing attention to PFAS removal, and strong adoption of ZLD and water reuse technologies. Demand is particularly notable in oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, and other water-intensive sectors. Corporate ESG objectives and the presence of established water technology innovators further strengthen the regional outlook.

Europe remains a mature and strategically important market. The EU Water Framework Directive, circular economy policies, and industrial decarbonization initiatives continue to encourage investment in energy-efficient treatment and resource recovery. Germany, France, and the U.K. remain key centers for industrial wastewater technology development and deployment.

The geographic assessment also covers Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, South Africa, and Iran.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global industrial wastewater treatment market include Xylem Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., SUEZ S.A., Pentair plc, Ecolab Inc., Kurita Water Industries, Ltd., Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Trojan Technologies, Thermax Limited, WOG Technologies, and Aquatech International.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and forecast growth, major industry drivers, emerging opportunities, competitive positioning, regional trends, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies the offering and end user segments expected to generate significant opportunities for established vendors and new market entrants through 2036.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, end user, and geography?

What is the historical market size of the global industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the global industrial wastewater treatment market?

Who are the major market players, and what shares do they hold in the global industrial wastewater treatment market?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent key developments in the global industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the strategies adopted by major players in this market? What are the key geographic trends and high-growth countries?

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research and Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2 Country- and Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Assessment

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3 Top-Down Approach

2.3.4 Growth Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis, by Offering

3.3 Market Analysis, by End User

3.4 Market Analysis, by Geography

3.5 Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Lack of Freshwater Resources

4.3.1.2 Increasing Government Regulations on Industrial Effluent Discharge

4.3.1.3 Growing Emphasis on Corporate Sustainability and ESG Commitments

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 High Installation and Operating Costs of Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

4.3.2.2 High Energy Consumption in Wastewater Treatment Processes

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Wastewater Treatment Technologies

4.3.3.2 Resource Recovery and Circular Water Economy

4.3.4 Trends

4.3.4.1 Growing Adoption of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Near-ZLD Technologies

4.3.4.2 Increasing Integration of Digital Technologies, AI, and Process Automation

4.3.4.3 Surging Demand for Advanced Membrane Treatment Technologies

4.3.4.4 Expanding PFAS and Emerging Contaminant Regulatory Compliance Requirements

4.3.4.5 Rising Resource Recovery from Industrial Wastewater Streams

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Growth Strategies

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Competitive Dashboard

5.4.1 Industry Leaders

5.4.2 Market Differentiators

5.4.3 Vanguards

5.4.4 Emerging Companies

5.5 Market Ranking Analysis (2025)

6. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operation & Maintenance Services

6.3 Process Control & Automation

6.4 Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

6.5 Treatment Technologies

6.5.1 Membrane Separation and Filtration

6.5.1.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes

6.5.1.2 Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

6.5.1.3 Microfiltration (MF) Membranes

6.5.1.4 Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes

6.5.1.5 Forward Osmosis

6.5.1.6 Electrodialysis

6.5.1.7 Other Filtration Technologies

6.5.2 Biological Treatment

6.5.2.1 Activated Sludge Process

6.5.2.2 Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

6.5.2.3 Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

6.5.2.4 Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR)

6.5.2.5 Anaerobic Treatment

6.5.3 Sludge Treatment and Management

6.5.3.1 Sludge Thickening

6.5.3.2 Sludge Dewatering

6.5.3.3 Sludge Drying

6.5.4 Activated Carbon Treatment

6.5.4.1 Granular Activated Carbon

6.5.4.2 Powdered Activated Carbon

6.5.4.3 Other Activated Carbon Technologies

6.5.5 Ion Exchange

6.5.6 Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOP)

6.5.6.1 Ozone Oxidation

6.5.6.2 UV Oxidation

6.5.6.3 UV/Hydrogen Peroxide

6.5.6.4 Fenton Oxidation

6.5.7 Electrochemical Treatment

6.5.7.1 Electrocoagulation

6.5.7.2 Electrooxidation

6.5.8 Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF)

6.5.9 Oil-Water Separation

6.5.10 Evaporation and Crystallization (ZLD Systems)

6.5.10.1 Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR)

6.5.10.2 Thermal Evaporation

6.5.10.3 Crystallization Systems

6.5.11 UV and Ozone Disinfection

6.5.12 Chlorination

6.5.13 Constructed Wetlands and Natural Treatment Systems

6.5.14 Other Treatment Technologies

6.6 Treatment Chemicals

6.6.1 Coagulants and Flocculants

6.6.2 Biocides and Disinfectants

6.6.3 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

6.6.4 pH Adjusters

6.6.5 Other Treatment Chemicals

7. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food and Beverage

7.3 Power Generation

7.4 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

7.5 Pulp and Paper

7.6 Chemical Manufacturing

7.7 Oil and Gas

7.8 Refining and Petrochemicals

7.9 Industrial Manufacturing

7.10 Semiconductor Manufacturing

7.11 Data Centers

7.12 Green Hydrogen Production

7.13 Mining and Metallurgy

7.14 Textile Manufacturing

7.15 Other End Users

8. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.2 India

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.5 Indonesia

8.2.6 Australia

8.2.7 Malaysia

8.2.8 Thailand

8.2.9 Vietnam

8.2.10 Philippines

8.2.11 Singapore

8.2.12 New Zealand

8.2.13 Taiwan

8.2.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Poland

8.3.7 Belgium

8.3.8 Switzerland

8.3.9 Denmark

8.3.10 Sweden

8.3.11 Rest of Europe

8.4 North America

8.4.1 U.S.

8.4.2 Canada

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Argentina

8.5.5 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Kuwait

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Iran

8.6.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments

9.1 Xylem Inc.

9.2 Veolia Environnement S.A.

9.3 SUEZ S.A.

9.4 Pentair plc

9.5 Ecolab Inc.

9.6 Kurita Water Industries, Ltd.

9.7 Kemira Oyj

9.8 BASF SE

9.9 Dow Inc.

9.10 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

9.11 Calgon Carbon Corporation

9.12 Trojan Technologies

9.13 Thermax Limited

9.14 WOG Technologies

9.15 Aquatech International

9.16 Pall Corporation

9.17 Ovivo Inc.

9.18 Fluence Corporation Limited

9.19 AECOM

9.20 WSP Global

9.21 Clean TeQ Water Limited

9.22 SWA Water Australia Pty Limited

9.23 Adroit Associates Private Limited

9.24 Sauber Environmental Solutions

9.25 SEPC Limited

10. Appendix

10.1 Available Customization

10.2 Related Reports

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