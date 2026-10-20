Global Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, And Trends, 2026-2036 AI, Liquid Cooling, And Water Reuse Drive 12.1% CAGR Toward $10.1 Billion By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global market for data center water and wastewater treatment equipment was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2026. Revenue is forecast to rise to USD 10.1 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rapid investment in AI and hyperscale data centers, higher rack power densities, expanding liquid cooling adoption, water conservation requirements, and the increasing use of digital water-management systems.

The report evaluates equipment and technologies used for raw water treatment, water purification and conditioning, cooling-water treatment, wastewater treatment, recycling, reuse, and Zero Liquid Discharge. Key product categories include membrane treatment equipment, filtration equipment, chemical dosing systems, UV disinfection systems, water-softening systems, deionization systems, and smart monitoring and control systems. These solutions are increasingly integrated into air-cooled, evaporative, direct-to-chip liquid-cooled, immersion-cooled, and hybrid data-center environments.

Key Market Drivers and Challenges

AI servers, high-performance computing systems, cloud platforms, and digital services are generating significantly higher heat loads, encouraging operators to invest in advanced cooling and water-treatment infrastructure. Hyperscale campuses require reliable water purification, cooling-water treatment, wastewater management, and real-time monitoring to protect critical equipment, maintain operating temperatures, and support environmental commitments.

Direct-to-chip liquid cooling and immersion cooling are creating additional demand for membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, UV disinfection, chemical dosing, and deionization. Precise water-quality control helps reduce scaling, corrosion, biological fouling, and contamination while improving heat-transfer performance and cooling-system reliability.

Water scarcity and regulatory pressure are also influencing data-center design. Operators are expanding the use of reclaimed water, condensate recovery, recycling, reuse, and Zero Liquid Discharge technologies to reduce freshwater withdrawals and manage wastewater responsibly. This trend is particularly important in water-stressed markets where access to dependable water supplies can affect site selection, permitting, and long-term operations.

Digital water management is strengthening operational visibility through IoT sensors, automated controls, AI-based analytics, leak detection, cloud platforms, and predictive maintenance. These systems monitor pH, conductivity, temperature, flow, chemical concentration, and contamination, enabling operators to optimize chemical dosing, identify abnormal conditions, and reduce unplanned maintenance.

Market expansion may be constrained by high initial costs, complex retrofit requirements, limited facility space, regional regulatory differences, and integration challenges involving existing cooling and wastewater systems. Operating data centers may also require specialized engineering to complete upgrades without disrupting critical services.

Segment Highlights



Equipment type: Membrane treatment equipment currently represents the largest revenue share because of its role in producing high-purity cooling water and supporting recycling systems. Smart monitoring and control systems are expected to record the fastest growth as operators adopt automated water-quality monitoring, AI-based analytics, leak detection, and predictive maintenance.

Water-treatment stage: Water purification and conditioning hold the leading share due to their importance in cooling performance and equipment protection. Water recycling and reuse are projected to grow most rapidly, supported by reclaimed-water initiatives, condensate recovery, circular water management, and stricter environmental requirements.

Cooling technology: Evaporative cooling currently leads the market because of its broad use in hyperscale and colocation facilities. Direct-to-chip liquid cooling is forecast to achieve the strongest growth as AI infrastructure and high-performance computing increase rack power density.

Application: Cooling-water treatment accounts for the largest share, while water recycling and reuse are positioned for the fastest expansion as companies pursue sustainability targets and lower freshwater consumption.

Data-center type: Hyperscale data centers dominate current demand, reflecting continued investment by major cloud service providers. Edge data centers are expected to expand at the fastest rate due to 5G deployment, low-latency services, distributed AI processing, and regional cloud infrastructure. End user: Cloud service providers represent the largest customer group. Telecommunications companies are expected to register the fastest growth as edge computing and distributed data-center networks expand.

Regional Market Analysis

North America currently holds the largest market share, supported by extensive hyperscale capacity, major AI infrastructure investments, an advanced cloud ecosystem, and early adoption of liquid cooling and digital water-management technologies. Expansion by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and other operators is increasing demand for membrane treatment, wastewater-treatment systems, water recycling, and smart monitoring across the United States and Canada.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest growth through 2036. China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are attracting substantial investment in hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge facilities. Cloud adoption, digital transformation, 5G networks, AI-ready infrastructure, water-stress concerns, and supportive government initiatives are strengthening regional demand.

Europe is expected to maintain steady growth as operators respond to environmental regulation, ESG reporting, water-efficiency requirements, and circular-resource management goals. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries remain important markets for membrane treatment, recycling, reclaimed-water systems, smart monitoring, and low-water cooling.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as cloud services, telecommunications networks, AI applications, colocation capacity, and edge computing develop. Water-efficient cooling, recycling, reuse, and monitoring solutions are expected to gain importance in areas facing resource constraints.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses market participants based on treatment efficiency, water-quality performance, automation, energy use, lifecycle cost, retrofit capability, customization, maintenance, sustainability, after-sales support, and geographic presence. Competitive strategies include product development, partnerships, acquisitions, engineering services, manufacturing expansion, digital integration, and investment in reclaimed-water and Zero Liquid Discharge projects.

Companies profiled include Veolia Water Technologies, Xylem Inc., Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Water), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Pentair plc, DuPont Water Solutions, Toray Industries, Inc., Grundfos Holding A/S, Aquatech International LLC, Lenntech B.V., Ovivo Inc., Pall Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Pure Aqua, Inc., Wigen Water Technologies, GEA Group AG, Thermax Limited, and Hitachi Aqua-Tech Engineering Pte. Ltd.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market forecasts, segment-level insights, regional analysis, competitive benchmarking, and technology assessments for cloud service providers, colocation operators, enterprise data centers, telecommunications companies, government organizations, developers, engineering firms, water technology suppliers, investors, and distributors. Its findings support data-center design, cooling-system selection, water-treatment planning, equipment procurement, retrofit assessment, environmental compliance, market entry, partnership evaluation, and long-term investment strategy.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rapid Expansion of AI and Hyperscale Data Centers

4.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Liquid Cooling Technologies

4.2.1.3 Increasing Water Scarcity and Water Efficiency Initiatives

4.2.1.4 Stringent Environmental Regulations on Water Discharge

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

4.2.2.2 Complex Integration with Existing Cooling Infrastructure

4.2.2.3 Limited Water Availability in Key Data Center Locations

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems

4.2.3.2 Water Recycling and Reuse Technologies

4.2.3.3 AI-Based Water Management Systems

4.2.3.4 Growth of Sustainable Data Centers

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Balancing Cooling Performance with Water Consumption

4.2.4.2 Scaling Water Infrastructure for AI Gigawatt Data Centers

4.3 Technology Landscape

4.3.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

4.3.2 Ultrafiltration (UF)

4.3.3 Nanofiltration (NF)

4.3.4 Electrodeionization (EDI)

4.3.5 UV Disinfection Systems

4.3.6 Ozonation Systems

4.3.7 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)

4.3.8 Smart Water Monitoring Systems

4.4 Data Center Water Treatment Ecosystem

4.4.1 Water Intake

4.4.2 Water Pretreatment

4.4.3 Cooling Water Treatment

4.4.4 Wastewater Treatment

4.4.5 Water Recycling & Reuse

4.4.6 Water Discharge

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Equipment Manufacturers

4.5.2 Chemical Suppliers

4.5.3 EPC Contractors

4.5.4 Water Treatment Service Providers

4.5.5 Data Center Operators

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1 Water Withdrawal Regulations

4.6.2 Wastewater Discharge Standards

4.6.3 Sustainability Reporting Requirements

4.6.4 Regional Water Conservation Policies

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Investment & Industry Trends

4.8.1 Growth in AI Data Centers

4.8.2 Sustainable Water Infrastructure Investments

4.8.3 Public-Private Water Partnerships

4.8.4 Digital Water Management Solutions

5. Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Equipment Type (Primary Segmentation)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Filtration Equipment

5.2.1 Multimedia Filters

5.2.2 Cartridge Filters

5.2.3 Activated Carbon Filters

5.3 Membrane Treatment Equipment

5.3.1 Reverse Osmosis Systems

5.3.2 Ultrafiltration Systems

5.3.3 Nanofiltration Systems

5.3.4 Electrodeionization Systems

5.4 Water Softening Equipment

5.5 Chemical Dosing Systems

5.6 UV & Ozone Disinfection Systems

5.7 Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) Systems

5.8 Water Monitoring & Control Equipment

5.8.1 Water Quality Sensors

5.8.2 Smart Monitoring Systems

5.8.3 Flow & Metering Equipment

6. Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Water Treatment Stage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Raw Water Treatment

6.3 Pretreatment

6.4 Cooling Water Treatment

6.5 Wastewater Treatment

6.6 Water Recycling & Reuse

6.7 Zero Liquid Discharge

7. Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Cooling Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air Cooling Systems

7.3 Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling

7.4 Immersion Cooling

7.5 Rear Door Heat Exchanger Systems

7.6 Hybrid Cooling Systems

8. Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cooling Water Treatment

8.2.1 Chilled Water Systems

8.2.2 Cooling Towers

8.2.3 Closed Loop Systems

8.3 Boiler Feed Water Treatment

8.4 Wastewater Treatment

8.5 Water Reuse & Recycling

8.6 Process Water Treatment

8.7 Other Applications

9. Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Data Center Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprise Data Centers

9.3 Colocation Data Centers

9.4 Hyperscale Data Centers

9.5 Edge Data Centers

10. Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud Service Providers

10.3 Colocation Providers

10.4 Telecom Operators

10.5 Government & Defense

10.6 BFSI

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Others

11. Data Center Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Netherlands

11.3.5 Ireland

11.3.6 Nordic Countries

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Singapore

11.4.6 Australia

11.4.7 Malaysia

11.4.8 Indonesia

11.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Ranking Analysis, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1 Veolia Water Technologies

13.2 Xylem Inc.

13.3 Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Water)

13.4 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

13.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

13.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

13.7 Pentair plc

13.8 DuPont Water Solutions

13.9 Pall Corporation

13.10 Watts Water Technologies

13.11 Aquatech International LLC

13.12 Thermax Limited

13.13 Gradiant Corporation

13.14 Ovivo Inc.

13.15 Samco Technologies, Inc.

14. Appendix

14.1 Additional Customization

14.2 Related Reports

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