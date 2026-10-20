Data Center Heat Reuse Market - Global Forecast To 2036 AI Data Centers And Liquid Cooling Fuel 16% CAGR, Unlocking An $8.4 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by integrating liquid cooling, heat pumps and AI optimization early, locating near district or industrial heat users, and monetizing recovered heat

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Heat Reuse Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center heat reuse market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 8.4 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by the expansion of AI data centers, high-density computing, liquid cooling, district heating infrastructure, carbon-neutrality programs, and investment in sustainable data centers.

The report evaluates market trends, technologies, components, heat sources, heat-utilization applications, data-center types, end users, regional opportunities, and competitive strategies. It also examines heat pumps, heat exchangers, thermal energy storage systems, pumps and circulation systems, pipes and distribution infrastructure, monitoring and control systems, and heat recovery software. Key recovery technologies include air-based systems, liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, rear-door heat exchangers, and hybrid configurations.

Market Growth Drivers

The accelerating deployment of AI infrastructure is a major catalyst for data center heat reuse market growth. GPU-based servers consume significantly more electricity and generate higher thermal loads than conventional computing systems. AI data centers also tend to maintain consistently high utilization rates, increasing the availability and predictability of recoverable heat for district heating, industrial processes, commercial facilities, residential networks, greenhouse agriculture, aquaculture, and domestic hot water.

Liquid cooling is improving heat recovery efficiency and heat quality. Direct-to-chip cooling, immersion cooling, and rear-door heat exchangers can capture heat at higher temperatures than conventional air-based systems, reducing the energy required for temperature upgrading. As rack densities rise across AI and high-performance computing facilities, integration between liquid cooling and heat recovery infrastructure is expected to create significant commercial opportunities.

Carbon-neutrality commitments and net-zero strategies are also encouraging data-center operators, cloud providers, utilities, municipalities, and industrial users to invest in waste-heat recovery. These systems can support lower-carbon thermal energy supply while improving resource efficiency. High-efficiency heat pumps, advanced heat exchangers, thermal storage, predictive analytics, intelligent controls, and energy-management platforms are strengthening project performance and enabling more consistent year-round heat utilization.

The emergence of AI gigawatt-scale data centers is expected to generate substantial long-term demand. New facilities are increasingly being designed with cooling, heat recovery, water management, energy efficiency, and sustainability requirements incorporated from the outset. Early integration of heat pumps, thermal storage, distribution networks, and automated controls can reduce retrofit costs and improve the commercial potential of recovered heat.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

High infrastructure costs remain a significant barrier to adoption. Projects may require heat pumps, heat exchangers, pipelines, thermal storage, monitoring platforms, civil works, utility connections, and regulatory approvals. Limited district heating infrastructure, heat-transportation losses, seasonal demand, temperature-management requirements, project-location constraints, and the need for long-term heat consumers can also affect commercial viability.

Despite these challenges, urban heat networks, industrial decarbonization, smart energy grids, and circular-energy systems present considerable opportunities. Smart networks can coordinate electricity use, cooling, thermal storage, recovered heat supply, and customer demand. Data centers located near residential communities, hospitals, universities, commercial buildings, public infrastructure, or industrial facilities are particularly well positioned to participate in local energy systems.

Segment Outlook



Technology: Heat pump-based heat recovery currently represents the largest revenue share because of its role in upgrading low-temperature waste heat. Liquid cooling heat recovery systems are expected to record the fastest growth as AI data centers adopt higher-density computing infrastructure.

Component: Heat pumps lead the component segment, while heat recovery software platforms are projected to grow rapidly as operators deploy AI-based optimization, predictive analytics, automated controls, and digital monitoring.

Heat source: Air-cooled data centers account for the largest current share due to their extensive installed base. Liquid-cooled facilities are expected to expand more quickly because they offer higher heat quality and improved recovery efficiency.

Heat utilization: District heating is the leading application, supported by established European district-energy networks. Industrial process heating is forecast to experience the strongest growth as companies pursue fossil-fuel substitution, energy efficiency, and industrial decarbonization.

Data-center type: Hyperscale data centers hold the largest market share because of their computing capacity, server utilization, and waste-heat generation. Modular data centers are expected to grow rapidly as standardized infrastructure increasingly incorporates scalable heat recovery systems. End user: Cloud service providers lead the market through investment in hyperscale AI infrastructure and sustainability programs. Colocation operators are projected to register the fastest growth as they adopt heat reuse, sustainable cooling, and energy-efficient services.

Regional Market Analysis

Europe currently holds the largest share of the global data center heat reuse market. Its leadership is supported by extensive district heating infrastructure, stringent energy-efficiency policies, carbon-neutrality targets, and collaboration among utilities, municipalities, and data-center operators. Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands are among the prominent markets integrating recovered data-center heat into district-energy networks.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Expansion is being supported by hyperscale cloud development, AI investment, digital transformation, smart-city projects, liquid cooling adoption, and government energy-efficiency initiatives. China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, and Australia offer notable opportunities as urban and industrial demand for lower-carbon thermal energy increases.

North America continues to expand through investment in AI infrastructure, cloud services, liquid cooling, net-zero programs, and industrial heat-reuse projects. The United States and Canada benefit from advanced technology ecosystems, established energy infrastructure, and the presence of major cloud providers. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging opportunities, with future adoption depending on suitable data-center locations, utility participation, supportive policies, thermal distribution infrastructure, and access to nearby heat consumers.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are competing through heat recovery efficiency, heat-pump performance, liquid-cooling integration, temperature upgrading, thermal storage, district-heating compatibility, lifecycle cost, intelligent monitoring, scalability, and utility partnerships. Strategic priorities include research and development, geographic expansion, acquisitions, manufacturing investment, AI-based heat optimization, and collaboration with data-center operators, municipalities, utilities, and industrial customers.

Companies profiled in the report include Danfoss A/S, Alfa Laval AB, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International plc, Trane Technologies plc, Carrier Global Corporation, Kelvion Holding GmbH, SPX Technologies, Inc., Munters AB, ABB Ltd., ENGIE SA, Veolia Environnement S.A., and Fortum Corporation.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market size estimates, long-term forecasts, segment-level analysis, regional insights, competitive benchmarking, and evaluations of emerging technologies. It supports data-center design, heat-recovery planning, heat-pump selection, district-energy integration, thermal storage planning, infrastructure procurement, investment decisions, market entry, utility collaboration, and sustainability strategy.

Stakeholders can use the findings to assess opportunities across AI data centers, liquid cooling heat recovery, industrial process heating, district heating, thermal storage, smart energy grids, and heat recovery software. The analysis is relevant to cloud service providers, colocation operators, enterprise organizations, telecommunications companies, utilities, municipalities, government and public-sector organizations, research institutions, industrial companies, equipment manufacturers, investors, and infrastructure developers.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising AI and High-Density Computing Workloads

4.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Data Center Sustainability

4.2.1.3 Increasing Carbon Neutrality Commitments

4.2.1.4 Expansion of District Heating Networks

4.2.1.5 Government Incentives for Energy Efficiency

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Initial Infrastructure Costs

4.2.2.2 Limited District Heating Infrastructure

4.2.2.3 Heat Transportation Challenges

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 AI Gigawatt Data Centers

4.2.3.2 Urban Heat Network Development

4.2.3.3 Industrial Waste Heat Utilization

4.2.3.4 Smart Energy Grids

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Heat Quality and Temperature Management

4.2.4.2 Seasonal Demand Variability

4.3 Technology Landscape

4.3.1 Air-to-Water Heat Recovery

4.3.2 Liquid Cooling Heat Recovery

4.3.3 Heat Pump Technologies

4.3.4 Heat Exchanger Technologies

4.3.5 Thermal Energy Storage

4.3.6 Smart Heat Management Systems

4.3.7 AI-Based Heat Optimization

4.4 Market Ecosystem

4.4.1 Data Center Operators

4.4.2 Heat Recovery Equipment Manufacturers

4.4.3 Heat Pump Suppliers

4.4.4 District Heating Utilities

4.4.5 EPC Contractors

4.4.6 Energy Service Companies (ESCOs)

4.4.7 Municipal Authorities

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Equipment Suppliers

4.5.2 System Integrators

4.5.3 Infrastructure Developers

4.5.4 Utilities

4.5.5 Heat Consumers

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1 EU Energy Efficiency Directive

4.6.2 National Heat Recovery Policies

4.6.3 Green Building Standards

4.6.4 Data Center Sustainability Regulations

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Investment & Industry Trends

4.8.1 AI Infrastructure Expansion

4.8.2 Sustainable Data Center Investments

4.8.3 District Heating Expansion

4.8.4 Carbon Reduction Initiatives

5. Data Center Heat Reuse Market, by Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air-Based Heat Recovery Systems

5.3 Liquid Cooling Heat Recovery Systems

5.4 Heat Pump-Based Heat Recovery

5.5 Heat Exchanger Systems

5.6 Thermal Energy Storage Systems

5.7 Hybrid Heat Recovery Systems

6. Data Center Heat Reuse Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heat Pumps

6.3 Heat Exchangers

6.4 Thermal Storage Systems

6.5 Pumps & Circulation Systems

6.6 Pipes & Distribution Infrastructure

6.7 Monitoring & Control Systems

6.8 Heat Recovery Software Platforms

7. Data Center Heat Reuse Market, by Heat Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air-Cooled Data Centers

7.3 Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

7.3.1 Direct-to-Chip Cooling

7.3.2 Immersion Cooling

7.3.3 Rear Door Heat Exchanger Systems

8. Data Center Heat Reuse Market, by Heat Utilization

8.1 Introduction

8.2 District Heating

8.3 Commercial Building Heating

8.4 Residential Heating

8.5 Industrial Process Heating

8.6 Greenhouse Agriculture

8.7 Aquaculture

8.8 Domestic Hot Water

8.9 Other Heat Applications

9. Data Center Heat Reuse Market, by Data Center Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hyperscale Data Centers

9.3 Colocation Data Centers

9.4 Enterprise Data Centers

9.5 Edge Data Centers

9.6 Modular Data Centers

10. Data Center Heat Reuse Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud Service Providers

10.3 Colocation Operators

10.4 Enterprise Organizations

10.5 Telecommunications Operators

10.6 Government & Public Sector

10.7 Research & Academic Institutions

11. Data Center Heat Reuse Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Netherlands

11.3.5 Denmark

11.3.6 Sweden

11.3.7 Finland

11.3.8 Norway

11.3.9 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.4 Singapore

11.4.5 India

11.4.6 Australia

11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.4 Chile

11.5.5 Colombia

11.5.6 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Share/Ranking Analysis- By Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

13.1 Danfoss A/S

13.2 Alfa Laval AB

13.3 Schneider Electric SE

13.4 Vertiv Holdings Co.

13.5 Siemens AG

13.6 Johnson Controls International plc

13.7 Trane Technologies plc

13.8 Carrier Global Corporation

13.9 Kelvion Holding GmbH

13.10 SPX Technologies, Inc.

13.11 Munters AB

13.12 ABB Ltd.

13.13 ENGIE SA

13.14 Veolia Environnement S.A.

13.15 Fortum Corporation

14. Appendix

14.1 List of Abbreviations

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Related Reports

14.4 Customization Options

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