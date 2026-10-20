Amplitech Group Receives Record $21.7 Million Purchase Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Largest Single Purchase Order in Company History Brings Cumulative Program Orders to $34 Million; Total company Backlog Now Exceeds Record $51 Million

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGZ) (the“Company” or“AmpliTech”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) microwave components, 5G communication systems, and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), today announced that it has received a $21.7 million follow-on purchase order for its 5G O-RAN radio products, representing the largest single purchase order in the Company's history.

The new order supports ongoing deployments for an Asian mobile network operator (“MNO”) in connection with the Company's previously announced $78 million 5G O-RAN radio Letter of Intent (“LOI”) program. Including this latest order, cumulative purchase orders received under the program have reached approximately $34 million, representing nearly 44% of the original LOI value. As a result of this latest purchase order, AmpliTech's total company backlog has increased to more than $51 million, establishing a new all-time company record. The new order is consistent with the Company's earlier communications regarding the anticipated progression of this initiative. The program continues to advance and demonstrates the transition of this previously announced commercial opportunity into tangible customer commitments.

"This record $21.7 million purchase order represents another important milestone in the execution of our Asian MNO 5G deployment program,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group.“From the outset we have communicated that large-scale telecommunications deployments progress through multiple stages, from initial agreements and customer evaluations to purchase orders and commercial deployment. This latest order demonstrates that progression and reinforces the foundation we have been building. Achieving our largest single purchase order while increasing total Company backlog to a record $51 million is a very meaningful milestone. We believe these milestones are firmly establishing AmpliTech as an emerging global supplier of carrier-grade 5G O-RAN radio solutions. Our focus remains on successfully executing these deployments, expanding our relationships with mobile network operators worldwide, and building sustainable long-term shareholder value.”

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGZ) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. The company's product portfolio spans low noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems, and 5G Network-in-a-Box solutions, serving customers across defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecommunications. AmpliTech is the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit. All products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that this follow on order will have any effect on the current pricing of the AMPG publicly traded shares and Rights. Any additional orders beyond those announced today remain subject to definitive purchase orders, customer deployment schedules and other customary conditions. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Gr u p , In.

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

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