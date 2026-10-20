ABBYY Introduces PHOENIX Plus, Advanced AI Models Optimized For Intelligent Document Processing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOENIX Plus expands automation to any document type while improving accuracy and straight-through processing rates

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABBYY introduces PHOENIX Plus, a native generative AI (GenAI) layer built directly into the ABBYY Vantage platform. PHOENIX Plus enables organizations to achieve higher accuracy and straight-through processing from their existing automations and rapidly activate new automation use cases through generative models selected, optimized and hosted by ABBYY. PHOENIX Plus converts any document, regardless of complexity, into structured, context-rich data that AI-powered automation can consume directly, thus reducing token consumption, and boosting employee efficiency through decision recommendations, analysis, and reasoning.

What is PHOENIX?

PHOENIX Plus is part of PHOENIX, ABBYY's portfolio of proprietary and curated AI technologies spanning deterministic and generative AI. PHOENIX Core provides the deterministic foundation: decades of expertise in optical character recognition (OCR), layout analysis, classification, extraction, and document-specific intelligence. PHOENIX Plus augments that foundation by applying leading GenAI models, optimized by ABBYY to deliver the best accuracy for document-specific workflows, so enterprises can apply the right AI where it adds the most value.

Real-world Application of PHOENIX Plus

As organizations deploy AI agents across their operations, the real bottleneck is often the documents those agents need to read, interpret, and act on. Agentic automation is only as effective as the document intelligence that feeds it. ABBYY gives organizations the infrastructure to ensure automation and agents can reliably handle the variability, ambiguity, and complexity of enterprise documents through a hybrid approach that combines the powerful capabilities of deterministic and generative AI. For organizations running ABBYY Vantage, or evaluating where to build their document automation foundation, PHOENIX Plus is the answer.

With PHOENIX Plus, Vantage users can apply zero-shot extraction to unseen, long-tail, and highly variable documents, using prompts to define the output schema instead of labeled training data. Consider a supplier contract, unstructured, with varied layout, terminology and clauses that typically require significant manual effort to extract critical information for contract management and compliance. PHOENIX Plus immediately extracts with pre-engineered prompts, reducing the effort of designing and testing prompts from scratch.

Beyond extraction, PHOENIX Plus can enrich and reason over validated data by interpreting free-form text, identifying inconsistencies, and generating recommendations that support downstream decisions.

"Enterprises today want the benefits of generative AI in their document workflows but require the compliance and auditability that enterprise-grade technology provides,” said Bruce Orcutt, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, ABBYY.“PHOENIX Plus was built specifically to close that gap. Providing a model that works inside your existing Vantage pipeline and managed entirely by ABBYY, PHOENIX Plus is the GenAI layer that enterprises want with the predictability and control that production automation demands."

ABBYY's Hybrid Approach is Cost Effective

PHOENIX Plus reflects ABBYY's purpose-built hybrid AI approach, combining deterministic Document AI where precision and consistency are non-negotiable, and GenAI where flexibility, interpretation, and reasoning deliver the most value. Because PHOENIX Plus operates alongside data validation rules, confidence thresholds, human-in-the-loop review, and source traceability, enterprises gain flexibility without giving up the reliability required for business-critical automation. An ABBYY customer in the logistics industry read and extracted handwritten text and printed copy from complex forms with 99% accuracy on the first pass using PHOENIX Plus and GenAI.

PHOENIX Plus is ABBYY-hosted, keeping data within the same region as the customer's Vantage data. Customers add PHOENIX Plus to their Vantage subscription at a predictable, fixed annual cost, with no separate model vendor contract, infrastructure to provision, or token-based billing to manage. Organizations can continue to connect to providers such as OpenAI, Google Gemini, Anthropic Claude, Mistral, or custom LLM connections through Vantage's bring-your-own-model (BYOM) option.

PHOENIX Plus is available now to select ABBYY Vantage customers. Contact your ABBYY account team to learn whether your use case qualifies or a dem.

About ABBYY

ABBYY helps organizations optimize processes, accelerate decisions, and drive better outcomes with purpose-built Document AI. More than 10,000 enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies, rely on ABBYY's 35 years of innovation to leverage business data to improve the way we work and live. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and offices in 13 countries, ABBYY leads the way for smarter agentic automation. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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CONTACT: Editorial Contact: Gina Ray...