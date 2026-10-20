ERGO NEXT Insurance Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERGO NEXT Insurance, the digital-first small business insurer, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

“Behind every small business is an entrepreneur taking a chance on an idea, and they deserve partners who are just as invested in their success as they are,” said Effi Fuks-Leichtag, Chief Product Officer at ERGO NEXT Insurance.“For over a decade, we've been committed to reimagining insurance around the needs of small business owners, making it easier to get the protection they need so they can focus on growing confidently.”

ERGO NEXT was recognized for its commitment to transforming the traditionally complex and manual insurance process, making it easier for small business owners to find affordable protection that fits their needs. Through its digital platform, business owners from more than 1,300 professions can purchase the coverage they need in about 10 minutes and manage or update their policies online or through an app as their businesses evolve. ERGO NEXT also provides educational resources to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of starting, running and growing a business.

The company is expanding access to insurance through partnerships with platforms like Amazon, Intuit and, most recently, TikTok Shop, allowing entrepreneurs to explore and purchase coverage where they already do business. It also continues to invest in AI to make the insurance process faster and more convenient, recently launching a self-service commercial property inspection tool that allows business owners to complete inspections in about 15 minutes, without having to coordinate an on-site visit with an inspector. These innovations help entrepreneurs spend less time navigating insurance requirements and more time running and growing their businesses.

As part of ERGO Group, the primary insurance arm of Munich Re, ERGO NEXT combines the convenience of a digital-first insurer with the financial strength and global resources of one of the world's leading reinsurers. For small business owners, this means they can benefit from a fast, flexible insurance experience while having the confidence that their coverage is backed by an established global insurance organization, giving them greater peace of mind as they protect and grow their businesses.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About ERGO NEXT

ERGO NEXT Insurance, previously known as NEXT Insurance, is a leading digital insurer transforming small business insurance with simple, digital coverage tailored to entrepreneurs. We offer a broad range of small business solutions including, General Liability, Business Owners Policies (BOP), Workers' Compensation, Professional Liability, and other essential coverages designed to meet the needs of growing businesses.

We utilize AI and machine learning to simplify the purchasing process for coverage with 24/7 access to servicing, including Certificates of Insurance, additional insured, and more.

After years of close partnership with Munich Re, we were acquired in 2025 to become a part of their ERGO Group global insurance network. Together, we're making small business insurance simpler and smarter to help more small businesses thrive.

For more information, visit NextInsurance.com. Stay up to date on the latest with ERGO NEXT on LinkedIn, Facebook and our blog.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Matt Crawford

ERGO NEXT Insurance

975 California Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94304

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