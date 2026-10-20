CMG Announces Date For Second Quarter 2027 Results And Conference Call
On Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7 am Mountain Time, Pramod Jain, chief executive officer, and Vipin Khullar, chief financial officer, will hold a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2026.
The live, listen-only webcast and replay will be available on the Financial Reports section of the website or can be accessed using the link below.
Q2 2027 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Time: 7 am Mountain Time (8 am Eastern Time)
Webcast Link
To access the conference call via telephone, please register here and complete the online registration form. Conference call pre-registration is recommended.
About CMG
CMG (TSX: CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices globally. For more information, visit .CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact: Kim MacEachern Director, Investor Relations... For media inquiries, please contact:...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment