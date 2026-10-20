Abiologics Appoints Per Jr. Greisen As Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI protein design pioneer joins to advance first and only platform for de novo generation of synthetic D-protein therapeutics with supranatural properties

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abiologics, a Flagship Pioneering company leveraging generative AI and chemical synthesis to develop therapeutics beyond the limits of biology, today announced the appointment of Per Jr. Greisen, Ph.D., as its Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer. Greisen brings extensive experience in AI-driven drug discovery and computational protein design to Abiologics. He will lead the company's AI and machine learning strategy to advance its novel platform for de novo generation of SynteinsTM, programmable D-protein therapeutics with advantaged pharmacological properties, while driving the industrialization, design, and development of this new generation of biologics.

“We're thrilled to welcome Per, with his deep expertise and visionary leadership, to Abiologics to help us push the boundaries of medicine,” said Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abiologics, President of Flagship Labs, and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering.“Designing proteins beyond nature's conventional building blocks endows therapeutics with supranatural pharmacological properties, but requires fundamentally new approaches to generative AI, computational design, and lab automation. Per's experience at the intersection of artificial intelligence, physics-informed modeling, and protein engineering uniquely positions him to lead our platform into its next chapter as we accelerate progress and expand Synteins into additional therapeutic applications.”

Throughout his career, Greisen has pioneered the use of AI and machine learning in biology. He was a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of David Baker and has held multiple senior industry roles since. He most recently served as Chief Scientist of AI Biology at BioMap, where he led a team of scientists and engineers integrating data-driven AI with computational protein design. Prior, he served as VP of Computational Drug Design at Novo Nordisk, where he built and scaled the company's digital science and innovation divisions, and led cross-functional teams utilizing state-of-the-art AI/ML algorithms to discover novel therapeutic candidates for metabolic diseases and rare bleeding disorders. His work spans generative modeling, de novo protein design, and translational AI platforms, contributing to clinical- and commercial-stage protein therapeutics across multiple modalities, including antibodies, bispecifics, and peptides.

“Abiologics is tackling one of the most compelling challenges in AI-driven drug discovery, building its protein design platform from first principles to design therapeutics outside biology's conventional molecular constraints,” said Greisen.“The chance to help define a field and create a new therapeutic modality is what drew me to this company, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team to expand what protein medicines can achieve for patients.”

Abiologics' platform combines the first generative AI model capable of designing synthetic D-protein therapeutics de novo with the only automated chemical synthesis and wet lab screening process capable of testing hundreds of candidate SynteinsTM every week. Foundational to the platform is the only scaled, AI-driven, closed-loop experimental dataset for D-proteins, built exclusively from proprietary binding and developability data that cannot be found publicly. Equipped with this database, the Abiologics platform is continually learning and optimizing the rules of D-protein design to develop a new generation of supranatural and programmable biologics.

About Abiologics

Abiologics is pioneering supranatural and programmable biologics, called SynteinsTM. The Abiologics platform leverages cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence, high-throughput chemical protein synthesis, and closed-loop testing to create and pharmacologically characterize SynteinsTM with powerful, desirable pharmacological properties, redefining what therapeutics can achieve for patients across a range of disease areas. Abiologics was founded by Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering, in 2021. For more information, visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn.

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