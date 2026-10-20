Goldinxs Commences Maiden Drill Program At The Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver And Copper-Gold Targets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“,” or the“”) () is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at its flagship Fishpot Project in Central British Columbia as part of the inaugural drill program intended to test priority targets developed through the convergence of multiple datasets and observations. Previously, a 53.4-line km 3D induced polarization (IP) survey, combined with magnetic data, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and Ripplinger Royalties Corp. Virtual DRILLTM Elemental Harmonic Resonance (“EHR”) interpretations helped refine areas prospective for epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-style copper-gold mineralization, providing the geological and geophysical basis for the Company's current drilling campaign (refer to press release dated September 24, 2026 ).

Key Highlights



Hole 26FP001 has been collared and is actively drilling into the Lightening Zone.

Phase 1 drilling planned to complete ~2,000 metres of NQ diamond drilling over 8-10 holes.

Targets include the Lightening, Thriller, Believin', Luftballon, Southside, and BullsEye zones

Targeting potential Gold-Copper Porphyry and Blackwater-Style Epithermal mineralization.

Compelling target convergence at Lightening Zone that features overlapping IP resistivity and chargeability anomalies beneath a reported 2 km by 500 m surface zone of intense silica alteration and associated multi-element geochemical anomalies.

The program represents the first modern, systematic drill test of multiple priority targets generated through the Company's integrated exploration program, with only 2 holes of a combined 378 metres of historic drilling on the property. Previously reported surface rock samples returned up to 5.65 g/t gold, 11.35 g/t silver and 0.42% copper. These results are not indicative of expected drill grades.



Program Update

Onsite teams have completed trail access construction with the support from local contractors, including the construction of the temporary core logging facility. The diamond drill arrived on site, was set up successfully and is now actively drilling the first planned hole in the Lightening Zone. As the oriented drill core is produced it will be processed by geologists from Tripoint Geological Services, scanned with a handheld portable X-ray Fluorescence (“pXRF”) analyzer, sampled, before being sent for assay at a geochemistry lab.









Figure 1: Diamond drill setting up at Fishpot at the Lightening Zone

Drill Planning Update

Integrating the new and reprocessed geophysical data with the existing property data has allowed the Company to build a list of priority targets as they begin the maiden drill program on the Fishpot Project. Overlapping geological surface information, including geochemistry, alteration, and geological mapping data with new and updated geophysical data has highlighted several promising surface and subsurface anomalies on the property. As drilling continues, active and dynamic interpretation will occur, making each subsequent drill hole a potentially stronger target. The key drill target zones include:



Lightening Zone: Resistivity (>800ohm-m) and chargeability (>20mV) IP anomaly overlain by a 2km x 500m surface zone of intense silica alteration and overlapping geochemical anomalies including Gold (“Au”), Silver (“Ag”), Copper (“Cu”), Bismuth (“Bi”), Antimony (“Sb”), and Zinc (“Zn”).

Thriller Zone: Magnetic low zone with resistivity (>800ohm-m) anomaly, silica“ribs” present on surface.

Believin' Zone: Resistivity (>800ohm-m) high zone with moderate chargeability (>10mV) anomaly and overlapping magnetic low.

Southside Zone: Moderate chargeability high (>15mV) with resistivity high (>800Ohm-m) contact, south side of the annular magnetic high. BullsEye: Magnetic high zone surrounded by magnetic low with moderate chargeability anomaly, surrounded by an Au, Ag, Cu, Bi, Sb anomaly.











Figure 2: Fishpot exploration target areas

Nick Michael, President and CEO of GoldInxs, commented:

“Commencement of drilling marks a defining milestone for GoldInxs as we transition from target generation to testing our exploration thesis at Fishpot. The Phase 1 program is designed to evaluate multiple priority targets identified through our integrated geological, geochemical, EHR, and geophysical work. The program represents an important step in evaluating the property's gold-silver and copper-gold potential, with results expected to guide our next exploration decisions.”

Darcy Vis, Vice President Exploration of GoldInxs, commented:

“I am very excited to see the first drill hole starting on the Fishpot Project, it's been a labour of love to get the project to this point. A lot of work has been put in to generate the best potential targets and now we can see the fruit of our labors coming to light. I was onsite last week helping the team get ready and everyone is working very hard to make the project a success. The next several weeks will be very exciting as we determine what the Fishpot has to show.”

Announcement of Marketing Engagement

The Company announces that it has entered into an engagement with German Mining Networks GmbH (“GMN”) on October 14, 2026, to support the Company's European investor outreach and shareholder engagement initiatives. The engagement represents a further step in broadening awareness of GoldInxs among international investors. Pursuant to the agreement, GMN will facilitate introductions to prospective investors, including high-net-worth individuals, sector-focused equity fund managers, private wealth managers and family offices across key European financial centres, including Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Scandinavia and select Eastern European countries. The services may include shareholder targeting calls following significant corporate updates, investor meetings, road show coordination, and related marketing and communication support, subject to investor demand and the terms of the agreement. The agreement has an initial one-month term and automatically renews for successive one-month periods unless terminated in accordance with its terms, with a monthly retainer of C$6,800 and additional fees of C$6,800 for each road show lasting no more than one day, plus applicable expenses and taxes. Through this engagement, GoldInxs aims to expand its international investor reach and strengthen engagement with European capital markets as it works to advance its exploration strategy and build shareholder awareness. GoldInxs and GMN are unrelated entities, and GMN has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. GMN will not receive shares or options as compensation. The contact information for German Mining Networks GmbH is Postfach: 10 01 26, 98561 Schmalkalden, Germany, with primary contact Peter Krah at email:....

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Vis, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of GoldInxs Mining Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Vis has verified the data disclosed in this news release through data review including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Authorised for release by the Board of GoldInxs Mining Corp.

About GoldInxs

GoldInxs Mining Corp. ( TSXV:INXS, OTCQB: INXGF ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing a high-quality gold and copper project in Central British Columbia. The Company's flagship asset is the Fishpot Property, a large epithermal gold system in central British Columbia with Blackwater-style exploration potential, and in the same region as Artemis Gold's Blackwater Mine and Evolution Mining's optioned Clisbako property. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol INXS and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol INXGF, and is led by an experienced management and technical team committed to disciplined exploration and value creation for shareholders.

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Further Information:

Barry Miller

Director

GoldInxs Mining Corp.

T: 778.232.1878

E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as“ forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from exploration, survey, historic work, drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities at the Fishpot Property or any other Company properties, the timing, scope and objectives of the planned maiden drill program, the anticipated usefulness of geological, geochemical and geophysical data in refining exploration targets, potential exploration results, other prospective exploration projects, regional considerations, potential future financings of the Company and the potential benefits of the Company's listing on the OTCQB Venture Market.

The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



