Charles County Personal Injury Firm Explains Contingency Fees And Maryland Deadlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What to know before hiring a personal injury lawyer in Charles County: contingency fees, Maryland's all-or-nothing fault rule, filing deadlines and who handles the case



Maryland personal injury lawyers generally work on contingency, and Rule 19-301.5 requires a written fee agreement that the client signs.

Maryland's contributory negligence rule can bar any recovery when the injured person shares even a small part of the fault, so early statements to insurers carry unusual weight. Injured people generally have one year to give written notice of a claim against Charles County or a town such as La Plata.

Waldorf, MD, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland's all-or-nothing fault rule shapes the choice facing Charles County or Waldorf residents weighing whether to hire a personal injury lawyer after a personal injury or accident. Maryland bars an injured person from any recovery if that person's negligence contributed to the accident in even the slightest degree, and the rule "does not attempt to weigh the fault of the parties," according to the Maryland Department of Legislative Services.1 As a result, the first weeks after an injury can decide a claim. Castro Law Group, the Waldorf personal injury firm Robert R. Castro founded in 1993, today issued guidance for county residents on what to expect when they hire a personal injury lawyer, from contingency fees to the deadlines that can end a claim.

“In Maryland, one detail can decide whether an injured person recovers anything at all,” said Robert R. Castro, Founding Attorney, Castro Law Group, who has handled more than 4,000 personal injury cases over three decades of Maryland practice.“A driver who glanced at a phone or misjudged a yellow light can lose the entire claim, even when someone else caused most of the harm. That's why we gather and protect the facts early, before an insurer settles on its own version of what happened.”

Do personal injury lawyers in Waldorf and Charles County charge upfront fees?

Usually not. Lawyers handle most personal injury cases on a contingency basis and collect a fee only if the client prevails, according to the same Department of Legislative Services report.

Maryland Rule 19-301.5(c) requires a written contingent fee agreement that the client signs. The agreement must state how the firm calculates the fee, which expenses the firm deducts from the recovery and any expenses the client owes whether or not the client prevails.

What happens to a Charles County injury claim when the injured person was partly at fault?

Maryland is one of only four states, plus the District of Columbia, that apply contributory negligence, according to the 2004 report. An insurer can deny a claim from a driver whose speeding contributed to the crash, even when the other side was mostly to blame.

The rule has an exception. Under the last clear chance doctrine, a defendant who had a final opportunity to avoid the harm and failed to take it can remain liable. The police report, photographs, witness accounts and videos determine which rule applies.

The other driver's insurer adds recorded statements to the record it uses to assess fault. A lawyer who reviews the facts first can advise what to say.

Is it too late to hire an injury lawyer in Southern Maryland if the accident happened months ago?

Maryland gives an injured person three years from the date the claim accrues to file a lawsuit (Md. Code, Cts. & Jud. Proc. § 5-101), so a crash or fall from several months ago still falls inside the window.

One situation shortens the clock sharply. To bring a claim against Charles County, a town such as La Plata or one of their employees, the injured person generally has to give written notice within one year of the injury under the Local Government Tort Claims Act (§ 5-304).

The practical deadline is often shorter than the legal one. Witness contact details, surveillance video, skid marks and vehicle damage can disappear within weeks.

Who handles a personal injury case at a Charles County law firm, and does it go to court?

The Maryland Judiciary's hiring guide advises asking whether an associate or law clerk will do much of the work.2 Castro Law Group lists each attorney by practice area on its website. Its personal injury practice centers on car, truck and motorcycle accident claims and also handles falls, dog bites, premises liability and wrongful death.

Maryland does not certify personal injury specialists (Md. Rule 19-307.4), so bar membership status gives clients a verifiable signal. The Maryland Judiciary's Attorney Search shows whether a lawyer is a member of the Maryland bar and in good standing.

Many injury claims settle, but the possibility of a trial shapes every negotiation. A lawsuit over a Charles County injury goes to the county's courts in La Plata, where the Circuit Court for Charles County sits at 200 Charles Street.

“Under contributory negligence, an insurer's first offer often reflects how much fault it thinks it can assign to the injured person,” Castro said.“Evidence of what actually happened changes that offer, and the client decides whether it's fair.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What does the first consultation with a personal injury lawyer in Charles County, MD, cover?

Answer: At the first meeting, the lawyer learns when the injury happened, what the injuries are, which insurers are involved and whether statements have been given. Bring the police report number, photographs, the names of witnesses and your medical bills. The lawyer walks you through the contingency fee agreement before you sign it.

Question: I live in St. Mary's County or Prince George's County. Can a Waldorf injury lawyer take my case?

Answer: Yes. Maryland bar membership covers the whole state, so a lawyer in Waldorf can handle an injury claim that arose in St. Mary's County, Prince George's County or anywhere else in the state. Castro Law Group represents injured clients across Charles, Prince George's, St. Mary's and Calvert counties from its Waldorf office, and Robert R. Castro has been a member of the Maryland bar since 1993.

Question: The insurance company already made me a low offer on my Charles County injury claim. Is it too late to hire a lawyer?

Answer: No. An offer is not final until you accept it, and nothing requires you to respond on the adjuster's timeline. A lawyer can weigh the offer against your medical records, lost wages, the policy limits and the filing deadline before you answer. You decide whether to accept or reject it.

Question: Can I bring an injury claim against Charles County or a town like La Plata over a road defect or a county vehicle?

Answer: Yes, but the deadline is shorter. Maryland's Local Government Tort Claims Act requires the injured person to give written notice of the claim within one year of the injury, stating the time, place and cause (Md. Code, Cts. & Jud. Proc. § 5-304). A court can excuse late notice only for good cause and only when the government cannot show that the delay harmed its defense. Raise county or town involvement at the first meeting so the lawyer can meet the notice deadline.

Sources:

1 Maryland Department of Legislative Services, Office of Policy Analysis. Negligence Systems: Contributory Negligence, Comparative Fault, and Joint and Several Liability.

2 Maryland Judiciary. "Hiring and Working with Your Lawyer."

About Castro Law Group

Castro Law Group is a trusted, full-service law firm dedicated to providing comprehensive legal solutions to individuals, families, and businesses across Southern Maryland. Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, the firm is known for its client-centered approach, combining deep legal knowledge with strategic, results-driven advocacy. Castro Law Group handles a diverse range of practice areas - Personal Injury, Car Accidents, Medical Malpractice, and Dog Bites - ensuring community members have access to dependable, sophisticated legal representation close to home. For more information, please visit castrolawgroup.com or call 301-870-1200

Attorney responsible for the content of this communication: Robert R. Castro, Castro Law Group, 11701 Central Avenue, Suite 200, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome. Every case is different and is decided on its own facts. Past performance is no assurance that this firm will achieve a favorable result in any future matter. This content is attorney advertising and is provided for general information only. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

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