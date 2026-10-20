Watchguard Named A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global leader in unified cybersecurity honored for helping small businesses and MSPs simplify security delivery, strengthen customer protection and grow profitably

Seattle, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs) and small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), today announced it has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner. The Inc. Power Partner Awards honor the top global B2B organizations that have a proven track record of supporting a wide range of business functions, fostering sustained organizational growth and are instrumental in enabling leadership to remain focused on their company's core missions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

WatchGuard was recognized by Inc. Magazine for its commitment to helping MSPs build profitable businesses while meeting the evolving security needs of small and midsize organizations. Today, more than 25,000 MSPs and security partners rely on WatchGuard solutions to secure more than 1.5 million companies worldwide. As a 100% channel-focused company, WatchGuard combines integrated cybersecurity with flexible licensing, simplified billing and dedicated partner enablement to help service providers operate more efficiently. WatchGuard works closely with its Partner Advisory Council to shape solutions around real-world MSP needs, pairing responsive support with technology that helps partners serve more customers.

“Our partners' success depends on their ability to protect customers while running a profitable business, and every decision we make needs to support both,” said Joe Smolarski, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies.“That means listening to what partners need, simplifying how they do business with us and delivering security they can scale with confidence. This recognition reflects the trust our partners and their customers place in WatchGuard and our commitment to helping them grow.”

WatchGuard's Unified Security Platform® delivers enterprise-grade cybersecurity built for MSPs and the small and midsize businesses they protect. The AI-powered platform brings together network, endpoint, identity and cloud security through a single management console, allowing security teams to identify threats, prioritize risks and coordinate response across connected services. This unified approach gives MSPs centralized visibility and control across customer environments, simplifying deployment, monitoring, and ongoing security management. By reducing operational complexity and manual workloads, WatchGuard helps MSPs efficiently scale services and help small businesses strengthen defenses without overextending IT resources.

“Our customers require a strong, well-defined security posture, but many don't have the time or resources to manage a patchwork of tools,” said Kevin Willette, President and Co-Founder at Verus.“WatchGuard has been a true partner addressing these challenges, delivering enterprise-grade security through its Unified Security Platform ®. By bringing network, endpoint and identity protection capabilities together with MDR support, WatchGuard makes it easier for our team to meet evolving customer needs, ensure protection for organizations of all sizes and simplify administrative processes to spend more time on high-value initiatives.”

To learn more about WatchGuard and how it helps partners grow their businesses, increase profitability, and deliver stronger security outcomes for customers, visit . For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies is a global cybersecurity company purpose-built for managed service providers. Its AI-powered Unified Security Platform brings network, endpoint and identity security together so MSPs can reduce operational complexity, strengthen security outcomes and scale their businesses efficiently.

More than 25,000 MSPs use WatchGuard to help protect over 1.5 million customers worldwide. Learn more at WatchGuard.com, follow WatchGuard on LinkedIn, or visit the WatchGuard CyberSecurity Hub for real-time threat insights.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Marketbridge PR for WatchGuard WatchGuard Technologies, Inc...