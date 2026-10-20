CW Petroleum Corp® (OTCQB: CWPE) USPTO Approves Three Registered Trademark Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)CW Petroleum Corp(OTCQB: CWPE ) (the“Company” or“CWPE”), a leading provider of Specialty Renewable and Hydrocarbon Motor Fuels, today announces to its investors and future investors that it has received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its three Trademark applications.

The USPTO awarded CW Petroleum Corp® the following approved trademarks:

CW Logo - US SN# 98593898







CW Petroleum Corp (Standard Character Mark) – US SN# 99035623







CW (Standard Character Mark) – US SN# 99035607







Management Commentary:

Chief Executive Officer Christopher Williams shared a major milestone today, celebrating the official approval of all three USPTO applications.“This is a thrilling moment for us,” Williams stated.“These approvals give us the green light to fully launch our premium, reformulated High-octane (91, 92, 93), NO-ethanol gasoline branding plan. Our specialized fuels are completely EPA-approved and engineered perfectly for marine, classic cars, performance vehicles, and small engines. We are excited to begin our expansion, bringing the CW Petroleum Corp® brand to retail and distributor networks across the great State of Texas. As we drive this growth, we are actively looking to secure expansion capital and moving towards an uplist on the Nasdaq or NYSE.”

Additional accurate information about the Company can be found on the OTC Markets website at the following links and on the EDGAR filing website provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission:

CWPE Overview

CWPE Security Detail

CWPE Financials

CWPE News

CWPE Disclosures

SEC Filings

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com, email: ..., or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp ®

CW Petroleum Corp®, a Texas corporation, was founded by Christopher Williams and began operations in 2011. CW Petroleum Corp®, a Wyoming corporation, was incorporated in April 2018 and has acquired the Texas corporation as a wholly-owned subsidiary. CW Petroleum Corp® supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline, and NO ETHANOL High Octane (91, 92, 93) On-Road Reformulated Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain“forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the oil and gas markets, energy markets, and other markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“targets,”“goals,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“endeavors,”“strives,”“may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate, or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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