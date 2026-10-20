Visara Secures Exclusive Option For Potential Acquisition Of YOL104-2 For Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YOL104-2 is a bioengineered, trivalent, multifunctional peptibody incorporating a core interferon-mimetic with the potential to be a first-in-class therapy for Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia (OSSN)

Visara is a majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary of NovaBridge Biosciences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visara, Inc. (“Visara”), a majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary of NovaBridge Biosciences, Inc. ("NovaBridge") (NASDAQ: NBP), today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase option agreement (the“Option Agreement”) with YOLO Immune (“YOLO”). The Option Agreement provides Visara with an exclusive option to acquire worldwide rights to the YOL104 Program and develop and commercialize YOL104-2 for ocular surface squamous neoplasia (OSSN). YOL104-2 is a trivalent interferon alpha (IFN-α) peptibody currently under investigation for the treatment of OSSN.

“YOL104-2 represents an attractive potential addition to Visara's pipeline and aligns well with our strategy to build a differentiated ophthalmology portfolio,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, President and Chief Executive Officer of Visara.“Through this agreement, we have secured the opportunity to potentially expand our development efforts into an additional area of significant unmet need where there is currently no FDA approved therapy.”

“This transaction demonstrates the NovaBridge approach to disciplined portfolio building: identifying differentiated innovation, pairing it with focused operating expertise and advancing opportunities through the structure best suited to each asset,” said Srishti Gupta, M.D., M.P.P., Chief Executive Officer of NovaBridge.“By securing an exclusive option to acquire YOL104-2, Visara gains the opportunity to further evaluate a differentiated program in ocular surface disease while maintaining flexibility in capital allocation and portfolio development.”

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Visara will make an upfront payment in exchange for an exclusive option to acquire worldwide title and ownership of the YOL104 Program. If Visara exercises the option and completes the acquisition, YOLO would receive an exercise payment and would be eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

About YOL104-2

YOL-104-2 is a bioengineered, trivalent, multifunctional peptibody incorporating a core interferon-mimetic for the treatment of ocular surface squamous neoplasia (OSSN).

About Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia (OSSN)

Ocular Surface Squamous Neoplasia (OSSN) is diagnosis that includes a wide range of cancerous and precancerous growths on the surface of the cornea and conjunctiva. It is linked to sun exposure, HPV infection and a weakened immune system, and it is the most common non-pigmented tumor of the ocular surface.

About Visara

Visara is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation biologic therapies for ophthalmic diseases affecting both the front and back of the eye. From the cornea to the retina, Visara pursues the full spectrum of ocular disease as vision is irreplaceable, and the unmet need is profound. Visara is a majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary of NovaBridge Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBP). Its pipeline includes VIS-101, a tetravalent VEGF-A × ANG-2 peptibody being developed for neovascular retinal diseases, and VIS-102, a next-generation modified recombinant human nerve growth factor therapy being developed for neurotrophic keratitis.

About NovaBridge Biosciences

NovaBridge Biosciences ("NovaBridge") (NASDAQ: NBP) is a global biotechnology company advancing a portfolio of therapeutic programs in oncology and ophthalmology. The Company identifies differentiated therapeutic opportunities, generates value-defining clinical evidence, and applies the development, financing and partnering strategy best suited to each program.

NovaBridge's portfolio is led by givastomig, a Claudin 18.2 × 4-1BB bispecific antibody being developed for the potential treatment of gastrointestinal malignancies, and Visara, its majority-owned ophthalmology subsidiary. Through Visara, NovaBridge is building a diversified ophthalmology franchise designed to address unmet needs across diseases of the front and back of the eye.

NovaBridge's objective is to build a sustainable biotechnology company by repeatedly identifying differentiated innovation, advancing it efficiently, and bringing novel therapies to patients through the path best suited to each opportunity.

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Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“designed to,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“potential,”“estimates,”“confident,” and similar terms or the negative thereof. NovaBridge and Visara may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in NovaBridge's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NovaBridge's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential exercise of the option to acquire and development of YOL104-2; the potential achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones under the Option Agreement; expected milestone and royalty payments under the Option Agreement; the potential benefits of Visara's product candidates, including VIS-101 and VIS-102; and the strategy, clinical development, plans, timing, results, safety and efficacy of Visara's drug candidates, including VIS-101 and VIS-102. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: NovaBridge's or Visara's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of their drug candidates; the clinical results for their drug candidates, which may or may not support further development or New Drug Application/Biologics License Application approval or eligibility for accelerated approval pathway or receipt of accelerated approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities, including the FDA, regarding regulatory approval of NovaBridge's or Visara's drug candidates; NovaBridge's or Visara's ability to achieve commercial success for their drug candidates, if approved; NovaBridge's or Visara's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for their technology and drugs; NovaBridge's or Visara's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; NovaBridge's or Visara's limited operating history and their ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of their drug candidates; the impact of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, tariffs, volatile interest rates, regulatory uncertainty, potential government shutdowns, volatility in the capital markets, and regional and other global events, including ongoing armed conflicts in different regions of the world; and those risks more fully discussed in the“Risk Factors” section in NovaBridge's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 7, 2026, and amended on June 16, 2026, as well as the discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in NovaBridge's subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to NovaBridge. NovaBridge undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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