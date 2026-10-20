Slate Medicines Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Stephen K. Brannan, MD, And John D. Young

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Medicines, Inc. (“Slate”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing innovative new therapies that may broaden the treatment paradigm and potentially improve outcomes for people with migraine and other headache disorders, today announced the appointment of Stephen K. Brannan, MD, and John D. Young to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Brannan brings more than 25 years of clinical development experience in CNS disorders and most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer of Karuna Therapeutics. Mr. Young brings more than 35 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including serving as a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Pfizer, most recently as Group President and Chief Business Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephen and John to the Slate Medicines Board, both of whom have complementary experience that is well matched to our priorities,” said Gregory Oakes, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Medicines.“Stephen has helped bring multiple CNS treatments from the clinic to approval, while John has shaped corporate strategy, partnerships and portfolio decisions at a leading global pharmaceutical company. Their guidance will be invaluable as we advance SLTE-1009 as well as our portfolio and work to bring much-needed new treatment options to migraine patients who remain underserved by current therapies.”

Dr. Brannan served as Chief Medical Officer of Karuna Therapeutics from 2017 until 2024, overseeing clinical development of KarXT (xanomeline and trospium) through Phase 3 trials in schizophrenia, the program that led to the approval of Cobenfy®(xanomeline and trospium chloride). Earlier in his career, he held clinical and medical leadership roles at Forum Pharmaceuticals, Takeda (including Therapeutic Area Head for CNS), Novartis, Cyberonics (now LivaNova) and Eli Lilly. Board-certified in psychiatry, Dr. Brannan received his AB from Harvard University and his MD from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

“Migraine remains a disease where many people are still looking for better options,” said Dr. Brannan.“SLTE-1009 is a potentially differentiated migraine preventative, and I look forward to working with the Slate team to apply the best practices needed for the successful development of CNS programs to realize the full potential of this innovative treatment option.”

Mr. Young retired from Pfizer in 2022 after a 35-year career, most recently as Group President and Chief Business Officer. A member of Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team, Mr. Young has deep experience in corporate strategy, business development, portfolio management, and commercialization. Mr. Young currently serves on the boards of Novartis AG and Johnson Controls International. He holds a BSc in Biological Sciences from the University of Glasgow and an MBA from Strathclyde Graduate Business School.

“Slate has developed a compelling portfolio of assets that has the potential to impact the lives of migraine patients globally,” said Mr. Young.“I look forward to working with the Slate board of directors and broader team as they advance their programs.”

About Slate Medicines, Inc.

Slate Medicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing innovative new therapies that may broaden the treatment paradigm and potentially improve outcomes for people with migraine and other headache disorders. Slate is advancing a portfolio of potentially best-in-class therapeutics, led by SLTE-1009, a clinical-stage anti-PACAP/VIP monoclonal antibody designed to enable subcutaneous, infrequent dosing. For more information, please visit the Slate Medicines website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“projects,”“plans,” and“future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential of SLTE-1009 and Slate's other product candidates to expand treatment options for migraine and other headache disorders; the potential for Slate's portfolio of product candidates, including SLTE-1009, to be best-in-class or differentiated; and Slate's research, development and regulatory plans for its product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, risks with respect to: the ability of Slate to retain, attract and hire key personnel; the potential failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of Slate's development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; Slate's product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain existing or future collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; Slate's reliance on third parties, including for the manufacture of materials for research programs, preclinical and clinical studies; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; securities class action litigation; the impact of general economic conditions on its business and operations, including Slate's preclinical studies and clinical trials; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; and risks relating to intellectual property. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Slate disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

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