Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date
The Company plans to issue its earnings release and supplemental financial information before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Chicago Atlantic will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837).
The live audio webcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is managed by Chicago Atlantic REIT Manager, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors, please visit
Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
Lisa Kampf
SCR Partners
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