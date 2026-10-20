Gcheck Debuts Credential Wallet For Verified Entrytm Identity Verification To Fight Hiring Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28% of U.S. workers suspect a coworker isn't the person who was hired. Debuting at HR Tech 2026, the wallet helps employers guard against candidate fraud and identity muling from onboarding to shift start.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCheck, a modern, compliance-first hire-to-retire screening platform, today added a credential wallet to Verified EntryTM, its biometric identity verification service. Verified Entry already confirms a candidate's identity before the background check begins. The credential wallet extends that verification after the check, so employers can reconfirm a worker's identity at onboarding, on job sites and at the start of a shift. GCheck is demonstrating the credential wallet this week at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition (HR Tech 2026), where Verified Entry is among the new products debuting at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Booth SU29.

A standard background check confirms who someone is once, at the point of hire. Nothing in a standard screening workflow reconfirms that the person who was screened is the person who shows up afterward. That gap is where hiring fraud continues after the hire: fake employees, identity substitution, borrowed work authorization, AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic identities.

Workers see the gap as well. GCheck's “The Rise of the Shadow Workforce” report, based on a survey of 1,500 employed U.S. adults, found that more than one in four (28%) have suspected a coworker was not actually the person hired or was not performing their own work. One in three (33%) have heard of or know situations where someone was offered money to let another person use their identity or work authorization to obtain employment. That is identity muling: a real person is paid to pass verification so someone else can do the work. Only 14% believe employers are doing enough today to verify workers.

The Verification Half-LifeTM: When Background Check Confidence Starts to Fade

GCheck calls the erosion that follows a one-time check the Verification Half-Life: the confidence a background check provides begins to fade the moment nothing reconfirms who a worker is, what they can do and whether they are the one doing the work. Standard identity verification confirms that a real person passed the check. It can't confirm that the same person shows up to do the job. The credential wallet is built to reset that clock, making identity a repeatable control at every handoff instead of a one-time check.

“A background check confirms identity once, at hire, and employers have had to assume it holds from there,” said Houman Akhavan, Founder and CEO of GCheck.“The credential wallet closes that loop. It helps employers confirm that the person we verify is the person who starts. It also gives workers something they own and can present, rather than proving themselves over again to every new supervisor. That is what Compliance for Good® looks like when the risk does not stop at the offer letter.”

How the Verified Entry Credential Wallet Works

The credential wallet works in three steps.



Verify. Candidates give consent first, then Verified Entry confirms identity with a selfie and liveness check and a front-and-back scan of a government-issued ID. Liveness, barcode, hologram and image-quality checks confirm the candidate is holding the physical document, not a screenshot or a deepfake.

Issue. Candidates who pass receive a cryptographically signed, reusable digital credential in a mobile wallet on their phone, showing their verified photo and name. Confirm. When the worker arrives, a supervisor scans the credential's QR code with a phone camera, with no app or account required. The scan opens a live validator page that confirms the credential is genuine, current and issued by GCheck.



The credential is not permanent. It carries an expiration date set when it is issued, and it can be revoked at any time. A revoked or expired credential will not pass a scan.

The credential attests to identity verification only. Background check results remain inside GCheck's FCRA-compliant reporting process and are never exposed by the credential.

Identity Verification for Staffing, Healthcare and Frontline Workforces

The credential wallet is available to GCheck clients using Verified Entry. It is designed for contingent and frontline workforces that move: temp and per-diem workers carrying proof of completed onboarding into each new client site, travel nurses and per-diem clinicians checking in at an unfamiliar facility, subcontractor crews arriving before work starts, and third-party contractors entering a hospital, school or data center without being issued a physical badge.

These are the handoffs where identity assurance is hardest to maintain, and where workers are asked to establish who they are over and over again. For employers, the credential replaces a badge or sign-in sheet with a documented confirmation step against a verified photo. For workers, one verified identity travels with them across sites, shifts and assignments.

HR Tech 2026 attendees can see a live demonstration at Booth SU29 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, October 20 to 22. Learn more about Verified Entry identity verification and see the latest GCheck news.

About GCheck

GCheck is a modern, hire-to-retire screening platform dedicated to Compliance for Good®, helping organizations hire and retain with speed, accuracy, and fairness. We operate across the entire employee lifecycle, delivering background checks, identity verification, drug testing, employment and professional verifications, continuous monitoring, and compliance management through one unified platform.

Our Compliance for Good® framework is built on three pillars: transparent compliance, fair compliance, and protective compliance, ensuring every screening decision upholds dignity, reduces risk, and strengthens trust. GCheck serves enterprise HR teams, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and regulated industries that need more than a fast check; they need a compliant, ethical, and audit-ready screening partner.

To learn more, visit gcheck.com.

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