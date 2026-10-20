Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Announces New Purchase Orders From U.S. Retailer Botach And A New Abu Dhabi Distributor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Botach becomes the Company's first online wholesale dealer for The Home Defense, further expanding its U.S. retail distribution following its e-commerce launch

International purchase order to support upcoming government evaluation and testing with local authorities in Abu Dhabi

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“Alternative Ballistics” or the“Company”), a public safety technology company focused on next-generation less-lethal solutions, announces new purchase orders from the Company's first U.S. online retailer, Botach, and a new distribution partner in Abu Dhabi.

Botach has placed an initial purchase order for The Home DefenseTM, the Company's consumer less-lethal self-defense system, becoming its first online wholesale dealer. Separately, the Company's Abu Dhabi distribution partner has placed a purchase order for The Alternative® to support upcoming evaluations and testing with local authorities.

Botach Becomes First Online Wholesale Dealer for The Home DefenseTM

Botach, a Las Vegas-based online retailer of firearms, tactical gear and public safety equipment, plans to introduce The Home DefenseTM to its customer base through its online platform, supported by marketing and advertising initiatives. Serving law enforcement, military, public safety and civilian customers nationwide, Botach provides Alternative Ballistics with an additional channel to reach U.S. consumers.

The Botach order complements the Company's recently launched direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform, which has generated initial customer orders from California, Arizona, Kansas and West Virginia, extending its online sales reach beyond its home market of Nevada.

“We are pleased to be working with Botach as they introduce The Home DefenseTM to their established customer base,” said Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Ballistics.“This initial order represents another step in expanding our U.S. distribution network and reaching a broader audience of consumers seeking less-lethal self-defense solutions. We look forward to supporting Botach's marketing efforts and believe this relationship has the potential to generate additional orders as awareness and demand for the product grow.”

Abu Dhabi Purchase Order to Support Government Evaluation

The Company has also received a purchase order from its new distributor in Abu Dhabi to support upcoming product evaluations and testing with local authorities. Following previous product demonstrations in Abu Dhabi, the purchased units will allow prospective government and law enforcement end users to assess the capabilities and potential applications of The Alternative®. These evaluations could support future procurement discussions and additional orders in the Middle East.

Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics, commented:“This purchase order represents another positive step in executing our international growth strategy. Our focus has been on building relationships with capable distribution partners who can introduce our technology to the appropriate government and law enforcement decision-makers. While the initial order is intended to support evaluation and testing, we believe these opportunities are an important part of the commercialization process. We are encouraged by the continued engagement from our international partners and remain focused on converting those relationships into commercial activity while expanding our global footprint.”

Jags Gill, Chief Revenue Officer of Alternative Ballistics, added:“This order demonstrates the path we are building with our distribution partners, from demonstration, to evaluation, to purchase order. Our partners have been working to introduce The Alternative® to agencies in their markets, and Abu Dhabi provides a clear example of how that engagement can progress toward commercial activity. We are sharing this progress across our partner network and believe it provides a useful model as other partners advance their own evaluations and procurement discussions with government and law enforcement agencies.”

Purchase The Home DefenseTM

The Home DefenseTM is available for purchase through the following channels:



Alternative Ballistics (Available Now): Botach (Coming Soon): About Alternative Ballistics Corporation Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company also offers The Home DefenseTM, a consumer-focused version of its technology that is commercially available in the United States through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The Home DefenseTM is designed to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option intended to help reduce the risk of severe or fatal outcomes in situations where force may be necessary. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company's products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company's ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company's ability to successfully market and expand distribution of The Home DefenseTM product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law. Company Contact:

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Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

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