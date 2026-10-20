Matternet Expands NHS Drone Delivery Network To Great Ormond Street Hospital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expansion, launched in partnership with Apian, will help provide faster pediatric care for one of the world's leading children's hospitals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matternet, Inc. (OTCQB: MTTN) (“Matternet” or the“Company”), a leading developer of autonomous drone networks for ultra-fast, low-cost and zero-emissions delivery, today announced the expansion of its NHS drone delivery network in the U.K. In partnership with Apian, a British startup that has pioneered autonomous logistics with the NHS, the Company commenced drone delivery operations at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust (GOSH). Matternet's drones transport time-sensitive pediatric pathology samples for GOSH, reducing urgent delivery times by up to 90%.

The service will initially connect GOSH with nearby laboratories operated by The Doctors Laboratory (TDL), with plans to expand across the network to additional sites. This rollout builds on Matternet's decade of operational healthcare experience and highlights the immediate benefits NHS drone delivery brings to patients.

“Children come to Great Ormond Street from all over the country, many of them with rare and complex conditions. For their families, the wait for a test result can be one of the hardest parts of being in hospital,” said Dr Tim Liversedge, Chief of Staff for Core Clinical Services and Consultant Paediatric Anaesthetist at Great Ormond Street Hospital.“Our ambition with this partnership is to support our clinical teams to transport and test samples faster, helping us make the right decisions for our patients and their families as efficiently as possible.”

“Matternet is proud to deliver urgent medical payloads for GOSH, which has long been a world leader in pediatric healthcare,” said Andreas Raptopoulos, founder and CEO of Matternet.“By using autonomous technology to transport samples faster and more reliably, GOSH clinicians can make faster diagnostic and treatment decisions for their patients. We look forward to our continued expansion with Apian to serve more patients across the NHS system.”

“Great Ormond Street Hospital cares for some of the most seriously ill children in the UK, and our clinicians shouldn't have to wait on London traffic for answers,” said Dr Kimberly Gilmour, Chief of Laboratory Medicine at GOSH.“When samples reach the laboratory in minutes, we can begin testing sooner and get results back to the teams caring for these children. It is an important step towards a delivery network that could serve the whole NHS.”

About Matternet

Matternet is a leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments. The Company builds the Matternet M2 drone, the Matternet Station, and the Matternet Software Platform, and operates its technology directly for customers or in partnership with logistics organizations such as UPS and, in the U.K., Apian. Matternet recently unveiled M3, its next-generation autonomous drone delivery platform. Matternet has achieved many industry firsts, including being the first company authorized for commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery operations over cities in Switzerland, the first to launch routine revenue-generating drone delivery operations in the U.S., and the first to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Matternet is partnered with UPS and Ameriflight for operations under Part 135 in the U.S., and holds operational approvals from the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for its NHS drone delivery network in London. Matternet has operated commercially for more than a decade, beginning with humanitarian drone delivery missions in 2014, launching B2B healthcare operations in Europe in 2017 and the U.S. in 2019, expanding into B2C drone delivery operations in Silicon Valley in 2024, and launching U.K. operations in 2026. To date, Matternet's technology has enabled more than 60,000 commercial flights across dense urban and suburban environments in the U.S., Europe and the U.K.

Additional information about Matternet, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and investor materials, is available at investor.matternet.com.

About Apian

Apian is a healthcare logistics company founded by NHS doctors. Its orchestration platform connects hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies through a combination of autonomous drones, ground robotics and software, and already operates a live NHS drone delivery network across London. Apian's services have delivered thousands of patient samples while reducing costs and carbon emissions compared with traditional ground couriers. For more information, visit apian.health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's intent to scale its drone delivery system, expand commercial availability across restaurant, retail, healthcare and industrial logistics markets, advance and commercialize its next-generation autonomous delivery platform, the targeted specifications and installation requirements of M3, the expected performance and timing of M3 testing, customer pilots and commercial service, the regulatory approvals required for M3, its plans to scale manufacturing capacity, and its customer and strategic partnerships, as well as other plans, objectives, expectations, business strategy, growth opportunities, market opportunity, commercial expansion, regulatory developments, financing plans, and future operating performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include, among others, risks related to the Company's ability to complete the development, testing and certification of M3, achieve M3's targeted specifications and performance, scale commercial operations, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals, including site and local approvals for its ground infrastructure, manufacture and deploy its technology at scale, secure customer contracts and partnerships, access capital on acceptable terms to fund its operations and M3 development, compete effectively, and execute its business plan, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports the Company files with the SEC, including the risk factors in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the Company's website and are available without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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