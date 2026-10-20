Charthop Expands Organizational Intelligence Beyond HR Data, Connecting The Business To The People Who Run It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Salesforce, Zendesk and Google Sheets connections, finance-facing planning, portfolio-wide headcount visibility and governed AI agents put the whole organization in a living model. Usage of ChartHop AI is up 757 percent year over year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From HR Tech -- ChartHop, the organizational intelligence company, today announced a set of new capabilities that connect the data that runs a business to the people who run it. Leaders can now see sales, support and financial data alongside their org; plan headcount and compensation against a live budget; see headcount across an entire portfolio of companies; and put AI agents to work on all of it, with approvals and a full audit trail.

Most companies still make their biggest decisions – who to hire, what to pay, how to restructure – from data that was accurate last month, pulled from systems that do not talk to each other. ChartHop connects people and business data from any source into a living model of the whole organization, so every decision is made with the full picture and in the same place the picture lives.

"Every big decision a company makes right now – where to grow, what to cut, where to bet on AI – impacts the whole organization. And it's moving faster than any spreadsheet can keep up with," said Ian White, founder and CEO of ChartHop. "The companies that get this right are the ones where people data and business data are connected. When you have a living model of your organization, you have the context to act - not just the data. That's what organizational intelligence looks like."

Business data, connected to the org. ChartHop connects Salesforce, Zendesk and Google Sheets to the organizational model, alongside more than 100 HRIS, ATS, finance and other systems, with every connection monitored so the data stays current. Sales attainment, support quality and operating metrics sit next to tenure, compensation, manager changes and engagement. A company can see which top performers are drifting before they leave, which managers' teams produce the best results, and who is ready for the next role, with the business evidence beside the people data.

Planning that Finance can run. New budget forecast and variance reporting, a per-person budget breakdown, and the Comp Review Impact Dashboard put the money and the people on the same page. Finance sees the cost of the hiring plan and the compensation cycle as it moves, down to the individual role, instead of rebuilding the numbers from scratch every quarter.

The whole portfolio in one view. A parent company can now see combined, read-only headcount across every portfolio company it owns. For private equity firms, holding companies and multi-entity groups, it is the first live picture of the whole portfolio's workforce, with each operating company keeping its own data, permissions and control.

AI that customers trust with the organization. Usage of ChartHop AI is up 757 percent year over year. Ask ChartHop, ChartHop's AI assistant, is used daily to build dashboards, answer executive questions in the meeting and model org changes. AI Pro adds agents that act on the organization's data, with a person in the loop at every step.

That trust comes from how the AI is governed. Every agent inherits the permissions of the person running it, so it sees only what that person is allowed to see, down to the field. It does nothing without approval, and every question asked and action taken is written to a complete audit log. Because the agents work from the same living model as the rest of the platform, they draw on the same governed data leaders already use to plan and report, not a separate copy. The result is AI that security, finance and HR teams can stand behind, because it follows the same rules the organization already set for its people.

The new business data connections, finance-facing planning features, and portfolio rollup are now available. ChartHop is demonstrating this at HR Tech this week at booth 6134 and in its Solution Demo session on Tuesday, October 20, 5:30–6:30 pm PT.

About ChartHop

ChartHop is the organizational intelligence company. The ChartHop platform connects people and business data, from the systems a company already runs, into a living model of the whole organization: people, work, finance, revenue and operations. HCM, headcount planning, visual analytics and agentic AI all run on that same model. Unlike closed suites, ChartHop works with the technology companies already have, through more than 100 integrations including Workday, ADP, SAP, Greenhouse and Salesforce. Leaders see how the organization got here and where it's heading, work from the same numbers, and act in the same place, with access governed down to the field. Hundreds of companies, including Airbnb, Headspace, Reformation, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Sweetgreen and 1Password, get organizational insights and take action with ChartHop. charthop.com

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