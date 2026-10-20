Global EV Components Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 $1.28 Trillion Opportunity Driven By 800-Volt Systems, Solid-State Batteries, And Power Electronics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EV Components Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global EV Components market is estimated at USD 486.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.28 trillion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The report evaluates the hardware and software systems supporting electrical energy storage, management, conversion, and delivery in electric vehicles. It also examines market trends, technological advancements, competitive strategies, regional developments, and growth opportunities across the EV value chain.

Battery systems, electric drive systems, power electronics, thermal management solutions, and vehicle control software are transforming automotive manufacturing as global electric vehicle sales increase. Battery systems remain the largest component category and a central powertrain technology. In response to rising demand, OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor companies, and battery manufacturers are increasing investment in EV-specific product development and manufacturing capacity.

EV Components Market Dynamics

Global electric vehicle adoption is a primary market growth driver, with electric cars accounting for approximately one in five new vehicles sold worldwide. China continues to lead EV production and consumption, while adoption is accelerating across Europe and North America. Declining lithium-ion battery pack prices are also supporting demand by improving the cost competitiveness of battery electric vehicles relative to comparable internal combustion vehicles.

Structural changes are reshaping the competitive environment. Major EV manufacturers are expanding vertical integration across batteries, power semiconductors, and control systems, challenging established supplier relationships. At the same time, the shift toward 800-volt electrical architecture is changing vehicle component specifications and creating requalification, engineering, and retooling requirements for manufacturers.

Solid-state batteries represent a major long-term opportunity due to their potential for greater energy density, faster charging, and improved safety. Several manufacturers are targeting commercialization in the latter part of the decade. Integration between power electronics, vehicle control software, and connectivity platforms is also supporting intelligent EV component systems with over-the-air updates and software-defined functionality.

Market Segment Analysis

The report analyzes the market by component type, vehicle type, propulsion type, application, end user, material type, and geography. Battery systems account for the largest market share because battery packs typically represent 30 to 40% of total EV cost. Power electronics are expected to record the fastest growth, supported by 800-volt architectures, silicon carbide inverter adoption, and increasingly complex multi-motor drivetrains.

Passenger vehicles lead the market based on global EV unit sales. Commercial vehicles are forecast to grow rapidly as electric bus and truck adoption increases in response to zero-emission regulations and fleet electrification targets. Battery electric vehicles hold the largest share by propulsion type, while plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are expected to register strong growth. OEMs represent the largest end-user category, while Tier-1 suppliers are expanding their EV-specific portfolios to address changing customer requirements.

Regional EV Components Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global EV Components market. This position reflects China's extensive EV manufacturing base, battery production capacity, domestic demand, and vehicle exports. The region is home to several of the world's largest battery manufacturers and component suppliers.

North America is expanding as federal manufacturing incentives and domestic content requirements encourage investment in battery cells, power electronics, and other EV components. Europe is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by automaker electrification programs and regulations that are creating sustained demand for zero-emission vehicles. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as EV adoption, charging infrastructure, and supply chain investment develop.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses leading companies based on component portfolios, manufacturing scale, OEM relationships, supply security, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and EV-specific technology capabilities. Competitive strategies include vertical integration, direct collaboration with battery and semiconductor manufacturers, and investment in silicon carbide power electronics and solid-state battery development.

Companies profiled include Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, BYD Company Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), LG Energy Solution Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Aisin Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors N.V., among others.

Report Benefits



Provides EV Components market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effects of battery cost reductions, silicon carbide adoption, and power electronics innovation.

Identifies opportunities across component, vehicle, propulsion, end-user, and regional segments.

Analyzes technology pipelines, cost trends, regulatory factors, and competitive developments.

Benchmarks leading companies by product capabilities, manufacturing scale, and strategic initiatives. Supports investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and business expansion.

Key Market Intelligence

The report addresses the current and forecast size of the EV Components market, the principal technology and regulatory growth factors, and the segments expected to achieve the strongest performance. It also evaluates geographic opportunities, recent product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and innovations influencing competition. The findings provide actionable intelligence for battery manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers, OEMs, semiconductor companies, investors, and consultants developing long-term strategies for the global electric vehicle supply chain.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rapid Adoption of Electric Vehicles Globally

4.2.1.2. Government Incentives and Emission Regulations

4.2.1.3. Declining Battery Costs

4.2.1.4. Advancements in EV Technology

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Initial Cost of EV Components

4.2.2.2. Supply Chain Constraints (Lithium, Rare Earths)

4.2.2.3. Charging Infrastructure Limitations

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Growth in Next-Generation Batteries (Solid-State)

4.2.3.2. Expansion of EV Production Capacity

4.2.3.3. Integration of Power Electronics and Software

4.2.3.4. Second-Life Battery Applications

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Standardization of Components

4.2.4.2. Thermal Management and Safety Issues

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Battery Technologies (Li-ion, Solid-State)

4.3.2. Electric Drive Systems

4.3.3. Power Electronics (Inverters, Converters)

4.3.4. Thermal Management Systems

4.3.5. Vehicle Control and Software Platforms

4.4. EV Component Ecosystem

4.4.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.4.2. Component Manufacturers

4.4.3. Tier-1 Suppliers

4.4.4. OEMs

4.4.5. Aftermarket and Service Providers

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Raw Material Extraction (Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel)

4.5.2. Component Manufacturing

4.5.3. Vehicle Assembly

4.5.4. Distribution and Sales

4.5.5. Aftermarket Services

4.6. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.6.1. Emission and EV Regulations

4.6.2. Battery Safety Standards

4.6.3. Charging and Interoperability Standards

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Investment and Industry Trends

4.8.1. Expansion of EV Manufacturing Facilities

4.8.2. Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures

4.8.3. Vertical Integration by OEMs

4.9. Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.9.1. Cost Breakdown of EV Components

4.9.2. Battery Cost Trends ($/kWh)

4.9.3. Cost Reduction Strategies

5. EV Components Market, by Component Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Battery Systems

5.2.1. Battery Cells

5.2.2. Battery Modules

5.2.3. Battery Packs

5.2.4. Battery Management Systems (BMS)

5.3. Electric Drive Systems

5.3.1. Electric Motors

5.3.2. Gearboxes/Transmission Systems

5.4. Power Electronics

5.4.1. Inverters

5.4.2. Converters

5.4.3. On-Board Chargers (OBC)

5.5. Thermal Management Systems

5.6. Charging Components

5.6.1. Charging Ports

5.6.2. Charging Controllers

5.7. Vehicle Control Units and Software

5.8. Other Components

6. EV Components Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Passenger Vehicles

6.3. Commercial Vehicles

6.4. Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers

7. EV Components Market, by Propulsion Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

7.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

7.4. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

8. EV Components Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Powertrain Systems

8.2.1. Traction Systems

8.2.2. Energy Storage Systems

8.3. Charging Infrastructure Integration

8.4. Thermal and Energy Management

8.5. Vehicle Electronics and Control Systems

8.6. Other Applications

9. EV Components Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. OEMs

9.3. Tier-1 Suppliers

9.4. Aftermarket

10. EV Components Market, by Material Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Metals (Aluminum, Copper)

10.3. Plastics and Composites

10.4. Semiconductor Materials

11. EV Components Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Netherlands

11.3.7. Sweden

11.3.8. Norway

11.3.9. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Indonesia

11.4.7. Thailand

11.4.8. Vietnam

11.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Argentina

11.5.4. Chile

11.5.5. Colombia

11.5.6. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. South Africa

11.6.4. Turkey

11.6.5. Egypt

11.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Robert Bosch GmbH

13.2. DENSO Corporation

13.3. Continental AG

13.4. BYD Company Ltd.

13.5. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

13.6. LG Energy Solution Ltd.

13.7. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

13.8. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

13.9. Valeo SA

13.10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13.11. Magna International Inc.

13.12. Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

13.13. Aisin Corporation

13.14. Infineon Technologies AG

13.15. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

14. Appendix

14.1. Additional Customization

14.2. Related Reports

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