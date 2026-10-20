Globalized Financial Systems Help Green The World

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New research reveals that financial globalization enhances environmental sustainability and spurs a global green revolution.

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The globalization of financial systems can play a vital role in protecting the environment and boosting the green revolution by increasing investment in renewable energy, cleaner technologies, and other environmentally sustainable innovations, according to a new study published in the journal Letters in Spatial and Resource Sciences.

The study examined 41 of the world's largest carbon-emitting economies over a twenty-year period and found a robust link between financial globalization and environmentally sustainable investment.

“The main finding is encouraging. It proves that financial globalization is associated with more green investment both in the short term and over the longer term,” said Ilhan Ozturk, professor of economics and the study's lead author.“The study estimates that a 1% increase in financial globalization is associated with a 3.14% increase in green investment in the long run and a 2.81% increase in the short run.”

The research also found that economic growth supports green investment over the longer term, while advances in information and communication technology make a positive contribution to environmentally sustainable investment.“Our results confirm that financial globalization positively fosters green investment,” the authors write.

The study finds that higher GDP levels are associated with increased green investment. Likewise, the research identifies information and communication technology (ICT) as playing a positive role in advancing green investment, particularly in the long term.

Global finance and environmental sustainability

The findings are important because they suggest that international financial markets can do more than support conventional economic activity. They can also help direct financial resources toward cleaner technologies and renewable energy.

The authors' cross-regional analysis reveals that "the effects are positive across Asia, America, and Europe, although the estimated long-run effect is strongest in Europe, followed by America and Asia." They attribute the stronger European result partly to the region's robust institutional environment, targeted climate policies, and advanced sustainable finance markets.

These regional differences are critical. They suggest that financial globalization does not operate in a vacuum. The environmental benefits associated with international capital depend substantially on the quality of the institutions, regulations, and financial systems through which that capital moves.

The empirical evidence provides the foundation for the researchers' argument. Using data from 41 major carbon-emitting economies over more than two decades (1998–2021), they employ a cross-sectionally augmented autoregressive distributed lag model to examine the short- and long-term relationship between financial globalization and green investment.

Furthermore, the study demonstrates that broader macro-level factors play a complementary role. The authors note that“economic growth also supports green investment over the longer term, while improvements in information and communication technology contribute positively to green investment in the long run.”

Green futures

The study, according to the authors, has wider implications that go beyond its theoretical underpinnings. Highlighting the vital role that globalized finance plays in boosting green investment in carbon-emitting economies, they write,“In light of these outcomes, it is suggested that policymakers across the carbon-emitting economies should develop policies and frameworks that can facilitate cooperation and collaborations between the financial sectors of different nations.”

“This would create a big pool of funds and enhance the availability of capital for investment in green projects and ventures. Moreover, special green funds should be created in international banks and financial institutions that specifically provide capital for investment in green energy and technological development programs.”

From a policy perspective, the study suggests that governments should make it easier for international financial resources to support green projects.“This could include stronger cooperation between countries and financial institutions, dedicated international green funds, greater use of green bonds, clearer climate-related financial policies, and investment in financial and environmental education,” explains Prof. Ozturk.

Overall, the research shows that global financial cooperation can be an important tool for supporting the transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable economy. However, the authors also caution that financial globalization should be accompanied by effective regulation and safeguards against excessive dependence on foreign capital and“greenwashing.”

The limits of the evidence

Although the findings are encouraging, the authors emphasize that their implications should be confined to the empirical boundaries of the study. They note that their method, which relies on the linear assumption,“may lead to biased estimates, as most macroeconomic variables move non-linearly. Thus, future empirics (empirical research) should focus on the non-linear estimation of the nexus.”

The authors suggest that policymakers should make arrangements to facilitate investment in capacity-development programs and educational activities, thereby fostering a sustainable culture and diffusion of knowledge about the benefits of green investment.

“Financial globalization leads to the enhancement of green investment in top carbon emitters in Asian, American, and European regions. The highest impact can be seen in Europe, followed by the American and Asian regions.”

They further stress the need for cross-regional collaboration among countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia to pool financial resources for the development of green investment.

The study's use of an aggregate financial globalization index obtained from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute, an economic research institute based at ETH Zurich, Switzerland, combines de facto dimensions and de jure dimensions.“Future research could provide more policy-relevant insights by disaggregating financial globalization into its de facto and de jure components and examining their separate impacts on green investment.”

Prof. Ozturk noted that the findings should be interpreted with some caution because green investment is measured using environmental-technology patents, which do not capture every form of actual green investment.

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LEON BARKHO

University Of Sharjah

+ +971 50 165 4376

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Globalized financial systems help green the world News Provided By University Of Sharjah October 20, 2026, 10:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Energy Industry, Environment, Waste Management, World & Regional



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