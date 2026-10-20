Alaina Neumeyer, Showcased By Influential Women, Builds A Career In Personal Injury Law Through Advocacy And Mentorship

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Director of Personal Injury at Farr, Cragun & Berube, P.C. Brings More Than 27 Years of Catastrophic Injury and Product Liability Experience to Clients and Attorneys Across the CountryMarriott-Slaterville, Utah – Alaina Neumeyer, Executive Director of Personal Injury at Farr, Cragun & Berube, P.C., has been showcased by Influential Women for a career spanning more than 27 years in personal injury and product liability law. Working from the firm's office in Ogden, Alaina has developed deep expertise in catastrophic injury litigation, wrongful death, complex accident claims, and pharmaceutical and medical device cases. Recognized among Utah's Influential Women of 2026, she has become a respected voice for the paralegals and legal assistants who keep complex litigation moving. Her story is one of persistence, steady learning, and a firm belief that people should be able to rely on the professionals who represent them.Alaina began her career in 1998 after earning her Legal Secretarial Degree with High Honors from Stevens-Henager College and her certificate from the National Association of Legal Secretaries (NALS). That training gave her a strong foundation for the roles that followed. Over the years, she has worked on high-profile matters involving Vioxx, Transvaginal Mesh, Stryker hip devices, Pradaxa, and Zantac. Her work on the Vioxx litigation alone resulted in millions of dollars recovered on behalf of injured clients. To support cases of that size, she has built and maintained an extensive nationwide network of medical providers and out-of-state counsel. That network allows her to give complex, large-scale litigation the infrastructure it requires.Alongside her casework, Alaina has distinguished herself as an entrepreneur within the legal community. In 2016, she founded Personal Injury Made Easy, a consulting practice through which she continues to provide strategic guidance to personal injury and product liability attorneys nationwide. She also co-founded a medical lien company serving plaintiff firms across Utah and Arizona. Later, she developed a one-of-a-kind Traumatic Brain Injury Program designed not only to maximize case value but also to actively support client healing and recovery.Her commitment to growth has extended to the classroom. Alaina continued her education well into her career, earning an Associate of Applied Science in General Science and an Associate of Applied Science in Merchandising from Weber State University. In 2018, she completed a Bachelor's Degree in Professional Sales, cum laude, also at Weber State University. She has served as Region I Director for the Paralegal Division of the Utah State Bar and is a member of the Paralegal Division of the Utah Association for Justice. Through her partnership with the Utah Association for Justice, she has helped develop continuing legal education programs focused on the medical issues that affect personal injury litigation.Alaina attributes her success to tenacity and a commitment to staying humble throughout her career. By remaining inquisitive and willing to work hard, she was invited into rooms and conversations that, on paper, she may not have been fully qualified to join. That humility gave her access to information, experiences, and opportunities that most paralegals in her field never encounter. Over time, it earned her the autonomy and trust to make meaningful decisions on behalf of both the firm and its clients. She notes that this level of responsibility is uncommon in her profession.When asked about the best career advice she has received, Alaina explains that the most valuable thing she was given was not a single piece of advice or a memorable phrase. It was accessibility. Early in her career, she had the opportunity to observe and work alongside seasoned trial attorneys, to be present in courtrooms, and to learn from professionals who had mastered their craft. That exposure allowed her to develop her own skills in a way that no classroom or textbook could replicate. She describes this access to greatness as the greatest career advantage she has ever had.Her advice to young women entering the legal field is direct. She believes that every negotiation starts at no, and she encourages women not to back down and never to be afraid to ask, because those who do not ask do not receive. She urges them to permit themselves to be confident early in their careers and to believe in their ability to build the careers they want. Above all, she advises them to learn their craft thoroughly, better than anyone else in the room, and to make themselves indispensable. Once they have demonstrated their worth, she believes, no ceiling can hold them back. Alaina puts this advice into practice by mentoring paralegals and legal assistants who are building their own careers.Alaina is candid about the challenges in her field. A glass ceiling still exists in the legal profession, and paralegals continue to be regarded differently from attorneys, a disparity that weighs most heavily on women who face both dynamics at once. She also finds it difficult to locate peers who work at the same level and with the same degree of focus and specialization. In addition, ongoing legislative changes are creating new hurdles within personal injury law that call for constant attention and adaptability. Even so, she sees none of these obstacles as insurmountable and is confident that her profession can and will overcome them.Authenticity sits at the core of everything Alaina does. She makes it a priority to show up genuinely in every interaction and holds the people she works with to the same standard. Transparency matters equally to her, particularly in a field where it is not always the norm. She also believes deeply in accountability, explaining that owning a mistake makes it possible to move past it, learn from it, and grow. She has no patience for deflection or posturing, and she sees accountability as the foundation for real progress, real learning, and real trust.From her first role as a legal secretary to her leadership of a personal injury practice, Alaina has shown what tenacity, humility, and continuous learning can build. Her work has helped injured clients recover what they are owed, her consulting has strengthened firms across the country, and her mentorship is preparing the next generation of legal professionals. Through her advocacy for paralegals and her commitment to integrity, she has raised the standard for the profession she serves. Her career stands as proof that access, preparation, and principled leadership can open doors that once seemed closed, and that legacy belongs to Alaina Neumeyer.Learn More about Alaina Neumeyer:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Alaina Neumeyer, Showcased By Influential Women, Builds A Career In Personal Injury Law Through Advocacy And Mentorship News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 10:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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