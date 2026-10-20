FRP Moto Launches M3 Electric Mini Bike With Rider-Tuned Wheelie Modes

The FRP Moto M3, the brand's first mini bike developed from the ground up for electric power.

The M3 keeps the low seat, wide tires and compact silhouette of FRP's gas mini bikes.

The M3 offers separate practice and advanced wheelie modes, shaped by rider feedback.

FRP's first ground-up electric mini bike offers practice and advanced wheelie modes shaped by rider feedback. Pre-orders open now from $2,099.99.

- Wei Huang, Founder, FRP MotoRANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FRP Moto today launched the M3 electric mini bike and opened pre-orders. The M3 brings two dedicated wheelie modes, shaped by feedback from the brand's rider community, to FRP's first mini bike developed from the ground up for electric power.The M3 keeps the low seat, wide tires and compact silhouette of FRP's popular gas models, paired with an ergonomically designed riding position. Built as an electric mini bike for adults, the M3 brings battery power to a shape that is still recognizably part of the FRP mini bike family.Two wheelie modes, built from rider requestsDuring development, FRP gathered feedback from its community of more than 50,000 riders and from riders at events in Texas and Colorado. A clear split emerged. Riders learning the technique wanted a gentler response for practice, while experienced riders wanted a stronger response they could choose when ready.That split became the M3's separate practice and advanced wheelie modes. Tuning focused on the moment a rider initiates a wheelie: milder lift in practice mode, more forceful lift in advanced mode. In both, the rider controls front-wheel lift with the throttle. The system automatically exits wheelie mode if the bike passes a preset tilt angle; balance and braking stay with the rider."Riders told us they wanted to learn wheelies at their own pace, then have more when they're ready," said Wei Huang, founder of FRP Moto. "So we built two modes instead of one, and kept the shape that makes it an FRP."Power, braking and chassisThe M3 uses a permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) rated at 3.0 kW, with 4.1 kW peak output, driving the rear wheel through a 420H chain. Strong low-end torque lets it climb 15-degree slopes without losing speed. Its removable 60V 23.4Ah battery can be charged on the bike or removed and charged separately.Front and rear dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes use 170 mm stainless-steel rotors. Either brake lever also cuts motor power. The carbon-steel frame, which is new for the electric model, sits on a hydraulic telescopic front fork. It is finished with phosphating, electrophoretic coating and powder coating for corrosion protection.Designed for the pauses between ridesSeveral of the M3's electronic features address what happens when riding stops. Lowering the side stand cuts motor power. After 30 seconds of inactivity, the bike enters parking mode, which helps prevent unintended throttle input while riders stop to talk or rest. After 10 minutes, it shuts itself off, so a forgotten bike doesn't stay powered on.Easier to live withA removable tail bag converts into a backpack, so riders can take their gear with them when they park. USB-A and USB-C ports charge a phone or other device. A customizable four-digit password handles startup, and a key-locked compartment secures the battery. Two footpeg positions let riders adjust their stance, and multiple color options and customizable horn sounds add a personal touch. A dedicated M3 companion app is in development.FRP recommends that riders wear protective gear and follow local laws.Pricing, availability and supportPre-orders for the FRP Moto M3 electric mini bike are open now, starting at $2,099.99. Pre-order customers receive a complimentary FRP-designed limited-edition cup and hat while supplies last. Shipments are expected to begin in early November 2026.The M3 comes with a one-year warranty covering the vehicle and battery, backed by U.S.-based phone support.About FRP MotoFRP Moto is a California-based powersports brand rooted in mini bike culture. Guided by its "Keep Going Further" philosophy, FRP combines rider-informed product development with community experiences that bring people together through riding. Its lineup includes gas and electric mini bikes, dirt bikes and ATVs. Learn more at frpmoto.

WEI HUANG

FRP MOTO

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FRP Moto Launches M3 Electric Mini Bike With Rider-Tuned Wheelie Modes News Provided By FRP MOTO October 20, 2026, 10:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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