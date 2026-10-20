Gujarat Dy CM Meets Japanese Firms To Explore Investments In Textiles, Chemicals, Green Energy

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 20 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, held a series of meetings with Japanese companies in Tokyo on Tuesday to explore investment opportunities in textiles, chemicals, life sciences, green energy and other sectors ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The engagements included meetings with senior representatives of Ultrafabrics Holdings, Kaneka Corporation and Itochu Corporation, as well as discussions on potential cooperation in Cloud computing and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The delegation's programme also includes a meeting with Shizuoka Governor Yasutomo Suzuki and further engagements with companies in electronic materials, automotive components and carbon credits.

A total of 11 engagements have been scheduled across Tokyo and Shizuoka, comprising seven one-to-one meetings, two government-level bilateral engagements, a textile industry roundtable and an official dinner.

During a meeting with Yoshimura, President of Ultrafabrics Holdings, discussions focussed on investment opportunities in synthetic leather and allied sectors.

Sanghavi also held discussions with Isao Otsu, President of Kaneka Corporation, on strengthening partnerships with Gujarat in chemicals and life sciences.

Meetings with senior officials from Itochu Corporation's trading and green innovation business units centred on potential cooperation in green energy and international trade.

The delegation also met Hireso to explore opportunities in Cloud computing and the establishment of Global Capability Centres.

As part of the day's programme, Sanghavi is scheduled to travel by bullet train to Shizuoka for a bilateral meeting with Governor Suzuki at the Shizuoka Prefectural Government Building.

The discussions are expected to cover industrial development, advanced technologies and opportunities for cooperation between Gujarat and Shizuoka.

Sanghavi will also invite the governor to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

After returning to Tokyo, the Deputy Chief Minister is scheduled to meet representatives of Fujifilm Corporation to discuss electronic materials and investment opportunities across its diversified business portfolio.

Further discussions are planned with Yazaki India Private Limited, which operates in the automotive components sector, and Green Carbon, a company engaged in the carbon credit sector.

The programme also includes a roundtable with Japanese investors and entrepreneurs from the textile industry.

The Gujarat delegation will present the state's textile ecosystem, its new textile policy and opportunities for investment and exports, while encouraging Japanese companies to consider establishing or expanding operations in the state.

The day's engagements are scheduled to conclude with a dinner hosted by the Indian Ambassador to Japan at India House in honour of Sanghavi and the visiting delegation.

The visit is part of Gujarat's efforts to attract overseas investment and strengthen industrial partnerships ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The state is seeking to expand economic cooperation with Japan through investment, technology collaboration, trade and business partnerships across multiple sectors.