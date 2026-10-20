India-UAE Relationship Living Up To Its Promise As Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that ties between India and the UAE are living up to their promise as a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' and noted that 2026 has been marked by exceptional intensity of leadership-level engagement.

In his opening remarks at a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai, EAM Jaishankar said, "After more than a decade of sustained engagement, the India-UAE relationship is today really living up to its promise as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This year has been marked by an exceptional intensity of leadership-level engagement."

"We were honoured to welcome his Highness Sheikh Mohammed, President of the UAE to India in January. His Highness Sheikh Khaled, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, led the UAE delegation to the AI Impact Summit in February and then to the 18th BRICS Summit. In May 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his eighth visit to the UAE," he added.

EAM Jaishankar said that the economic partnership between India and the UAE continues to set new benchmarks despite global headwinds and regional challenges and the the bilateral trade between the two nations has crossed the USD 100 billion since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"Despite global headwinds and regional challenges, our economic partnership continues to set new benchmarks. Bilateral trade has crossed the USD 100 billion mark since the signing of the CEPA and two-way investments continue to grow reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other's economies. Cooperation in defence, energy, technology are acquiring a strategic character. Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum," he said.

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that the situation in the Gulf remains a "matter of deep concern" for India and expressed New Delhi's readiness to support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy. He thanked the UAE leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community living there.

"The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy. We continue to support free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you today and through you the UAE leadership for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," said EAM Jaishankar.