Andhra Pradesh Municipal Polls: 22,806 Nominations Found Valid

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 20 (IANS) Nominations of 22,806 candidates were found valid for the elections to urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to be held on October 28.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 1,531 nominations were rejected during scrutiny on Monday.

The nominations have been filed for the posts of ward members and Mayors/Chairpersons of municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats.

For the posts of Mayors of municipal corporations and municipalities and nagar panchayats, 1,213 nominations were found valid.

A total of 286 nominations were found valid for the posts of Mayors of 13 municipal corporations.

Returning officers received 46 nominations from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is heading the ruling NDA. Its ally Jana Sena, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has fielded eight candidates, while the other ally, the BJP, has filed four nominations.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has filed 47 nominations.

The Congress, headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y.S. Sharmila, has fielded 35 candidates.

Nominations of 93 independent candidates were also found in order.

For posts of Chairpersons of 86 municipalities and nagar panchayats, the SEC has received 1,027 nominations, and out of these, 100 nominations were rejected. Thus, 927 nominations were found valid.

A total of 246 nominations were received from the TDP while Jana Sena fielded 84 candidates. The BJP is contesting 20 seats.

The YSRCP has fielded 277 candidates and the Congress 76.

For 922 ward members of the municipal corporations, the SEC received 8,217 nominations, and of them, 7,610 were found valid.

The number of valid nominations from the TDP is 2,752, the Jana Sena 972, and the BJP 332.

The YSRCP filed 2,129 nominations and Congress 194.

A total of 15,196 nominations were found valid for 2,988 ward members of municipalities and nagar panchayats.

Nomination papers of 6,032 candidates of the TDP were found valid. The valid nominations of the Jana Sena and the BJP stand at 1,290 and 508, respectively.

The election authorities found 5,497 nominations of YSRCP candidates valid. The Congress has filed 191 nominations.