Yas Marina After Dark: Board A Haunted Yacht, Enjoy Waterfront Dining And Compete For AED 10,000 In Costume Prizes
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From themed brunches and late-night celebrations to a free-entry children's costume competition, Yas Marina has something for everyone from 30 October to 1 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Yas Marina is bringing a little of everything to the waterfront from 30 October to 1 November, with its restaurants and bars lining up themed celebrations throughout the weekend. From an AED 10,000 costume prize pool and a mythical island-inspired brunch to live DJ sets and free themed activities for children, there's something for everyone. Whether dressing up to win, enjoying a leisurely brunch or spending a fun-filled afternoon with the family, Yas Marina has plenty in store for the weekend. Here's what to put in the diary. After-Dark Experiences and Offers: Haunted Yacht Experience Yas Marina invites guests aboard Rose Royale for Marina After Dark, an immersive haunted yacht experience inspired by Lady Marina, whose mysterious midnight gala in 1926 left her guests frozen in time. A century later, her invitation returns:“She saved you a seat.” Guests can explore eerie themed rooms featuring live performers, atmospheric lighting and sound effects. Priced at AED 150 per person, the 20-minute experience accommodates 20 guests per group, with eight sessions each evening.
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When: 30 October to 1 November 2026, from 7 PM – 11 PM
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Where: Rose Royale, Berth V05, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi
Contact: Book tickets online
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When: Saturday, 31 October 2026 and Sunday, 1 November 2026
Where: Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
Contact: +971 56 833 3772 | @blablabar_abudhabi (advance booking required)
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When: Saturday, 31 October 2026, 7 PM–10 PM
Where: MIKA, Yas Marina
Contact: +971 56 433 1422 | @mika
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When: Saturday, 31 October 2026; brunch 1 PM–5 PM; After Brunch 5 PM–8 PM
Where: Bar du Port Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
Contact: +971 4 354 8088 | @barduportabudhabi
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When: Saturday, 31 October 2026, 8 PM till late
Where: Ishtar, Yas Marina
Contact: +971 50 402 2293 | @ishtaryasmarina
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When: Friday, 30 October and Saturday, 31 October 2026
Where: Stars N Bars, Yas Marina
Contact: +971 2 565 0101 | @starsnbarsad
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When: Sunday, 1 November 2026, 12 PM–6 PM
Where: Stars N Bars, Yas Marina
Contact: +971 50 905 7962 | @starsnbarsad
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When: Saturday, 31 October 2026, 1 PM–4 PM
Where: Diablito Food & Music, Yas Marina
Contact: +971 2 565 1175 | @diablitoyasmarina
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