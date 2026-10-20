Yas Marina After Dark: Board A Haunted Yacht, Enjoy Waterfront Dining And Compete For AED 10,000 In Costume Prizes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From themed brunches and late-night celebrations to a free-entry children's costume competition, Yas Marina has something for everyone from 30 October to 1 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Yas Marina is bringing a little of everything to the waterfront from 30 October to 1 November, with its restaurants and bars lining up themed celebrations throughout the weekend.

From an AED 10,000 costume prize pool and a mythical island-inspired brunch to live DJ sets and free themed activities for children, there's something for everyone. Whether dressing up to win, enjoying a leisurely brunch or spending a fun-filled afternoon with the family, Yas Marina has plenty in store for the weekend. Here's what to put in the diary.

After-Dark Experiences and Offers:

Haunted Yacht Experience

When: 30 October to 1 November 2026, from 7 PM – 11 PM

Where: Rose Royale, Berth V05, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi Contact: Book tickets online

Yas Marina invites guests aboard Rose Royale for Marina After Dark, an immersive haunted yacht experience inspired by Lady Marina, whose mysterious midnight gala in 1926 left her guests frozen in time. A century later, her invitation returns:“She saved you a seat.” Guests can explore eerie themed rooms featuring live performers, atmospheric lighting and sound effects. Priced at AED 150 per person, the 20-minute experience accommodates 20 guests per group, with eight sessions each evening.

The AED 10,000 costume challenge at Bla Bla Bar

When: Saturday, 31 October 2026 and Sunday, 1 November 2026 Where: Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Contact: +971 56 833 3772 | @blablabar_abudhabi (advance booking required)

Think your costume deserves more than a few compliments? Bla Bla Bar Abu Dhabi is raising the stakes this season with AED 10,000 in venue credit up for grabs. From 10 PM until 3 am on Saturday, 31 October and Sunday, 1 November, guests can dress to impress, shock or scare for a chance to win. First place takes AED 5,000, second place AED 3,000 and third place AED 2,000. Winners will be announced at 2 AM and receive prize certificates redeemable at the venue. Entry is free, with minimum spending requirements of AED 1,000 per table for up to four guests, AED 500 per person, AED 500 for each guest in groups of more than four, and AED 350 at the bar. Advance table bookings are recommended.

A Riviera Night Brunch with a spooky twist at MIKA

When: Saturday, 31 October 2026, 7 PM–10 PM Where: MIKA, Yas Marina Contact: +971 56 433 1422 | @mika

MIKA is turning its signature Riviera Night Brunch into a special themed edition on Saturday, 31 October. From 7 PM to 10 PM, guests can enjoy the restaurant's evening brunch with food, drinks and music, while the best costumes get their own moment in the spotlight. Special MIKA vouchers will be awarded to the three best-dressed guests. costumes are encouraged.

Get lost at Bar du Port's Cursed Brunch

Bar du Port is hosting a themed brunch with a special menu, cocktails and appearances by Calypso and Odysseus. The four-hour Cursed Brunch du Port is followed by three hours of After Brunch.

Brunch packages (per guest): Still Waters, AED 320 (dining with mocktails and soft drinks); The Cursed Voyage, AED 410 (dining with house beverages); Lost to Time, AED 510 (dining with house beverages); and The Point of No Return, AED 680 (dining with premium beverages).

After Brunch: Extend The Cursed Voyage for AED 200 (three more hours of beverages) or Lost to Time for AED 290 (three more hours of house beverages). The same rates apply to new guests joining After Brunch.

When: Saturday, 31 October 2026; brunch 1 PM–5 PM; After Brunch 5 PM–8 PM Where: Bar du Port Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Contact: +971 4 354 8088 | @barduportabudhabi

Still Waters and The Point of No Return cannot be extended. Beverages are also available à la carte. Food is not included during After Brunch; the à la carte food menu is available from 6:30 PM.

Dinner, DJs and after-dark drama at Ishtar

For those who prefer their after-dark celebrations with dinner, music and a little drama, Ishtar is hosting Ishtar After Dark on Saturday, 31 October. Starting at 8 PM, the evening features a set menu, live DJ, belly dance performances, entertainment and atmospheric décor, all against the backdrop of Yas Marina. Guests can also take part in a costume competition.

When: Saturday, 31 October 2026, 8 PM till late Where: Ishtar, Yas Marina Contact: +971 50 402 2293 | @ishtaryasmarina

Three packages are available: Soft at AED 249, House at AED 349 and Premium at AED 499 per guest.

(reservations required)

Double the costume fun at Stars N Bars

When: Friday, 30 October and Saturday, 31 October 2026 Where: Stars N Bars, Yas Marina Contact: +971 2 565 0101 | @starsnbarsad

Stars N Bars is spreading the after-dark celebrations across two nights, starting with an After-Dark Warm-up Night on Friday, 30 October. Its usual Brunch and Drunch will take on a festive twist, with music and a themed atmosphere setting the stage for the following evening. On Saturday, 31 October, the venue will host its main themed night, complete with a best-dressed costume competition and prizes.

Free family fun for little monsters on Sunday

When: Sunday, 1 November 2026, 12 PM–6 PM Where: Stars N Bars, Yas Marina Contact: +971 50 905 7962 | @starsnbarsad

Costume fun isn't just for grown-ups. On Sunday, 1 November, Stars N Bars is inviting families to a special Kids' Best Dressed Competition, giving younger guests the chance to show off their favourite costumes. The winning look will earn an AED 500 gift voucher, while every child receives goodies. With free entry and kids eating free, it's a fun way for families to round off the weekend.

From a relaxed afternoon with the family to a full evening of dining, music and costumes, Yas Marina brings together different ways to celebrate the weekend in one waterfront destination.

Themed brunch at Diablito:

When: Saturday, 31 October 2026, 1 PM–4 PM Where: Diablito Food & Music, Yas Marina Contact: +971 2 565 1175 | @diablitoyasmarina

Diablito is marking the occasion with a three-hour brunch: lunchtime celebration on Saturday, 31 October. Priced at AED 299 per person, each includes house drinks, welcome snacks, one starter, one main course and one dessert, all with a haunting theme.

About Yas Marina:

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association and the internationally recognised The Yacht Harbour Association Superyacht Ready accreditation, Yas Marina is formally recognised among the region's leading marina destinations, meeting international standards across marina operations, facilities, service delivery, crew experience and environmental responsibility.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina's on-the-water offering is complimented with seven world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.