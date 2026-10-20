BSBG Marks 50 Years In The UAE, Celebrating Five Decades Of Architectural Practice And Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,October 2026: Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) is celebrating 50 years in the UAE, marking five decades of architectural design, project delivery and growth in one of the world's most dynamic built environments. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

With a Trade License that dates back to 1976, just five years after the UAE was founded, BSBG is one of the original architectural practices in the country. Since that time, the practice has evolved into an international force with studios in the UAE, the UK, and Saudi Arabia. Today, BSBG brings together a team of approximately 250 people representing more than 20 nationalities. Throughout its history, it has contributed to the development of the UAE while supporting clients across the wider region and beyond.

Over five decades, BSBG has navigated changing economic cycles, evolving client expectations and increasingly complex project requirements. Its growth has been built on long-standing client relationships, a collaborative approach to project delivery and a commitment to design quality that balances ambition with the practical demands of construction.

The opening of its London studio in 2017, followed by its Riyadh studio in 2021, marked significant milestones in the practice's evolution, extending its reach into new markets while bringing its established approach to design, detailing and project delivery to a wider client base.

BSBG's portfolio reflects the breadth of its experience, spanning projects such as the iconic Emirates Golf Club, completed in 1988, through to Bluewaters Residences, ICD Brookfield Place and Zaha Hadid's The Opus. More recently, its work in Saudi Arabia has included the award-winning Misk Schools Campus, while the practice is currently working on Qiddiya Performing Arts Centre, as it continues to contribute to the region's evolving development landscape.

Alistair McMillan, Managing Partner of BSBG, said:“Reaching 50 years is a significant milestone for the practice and an opportunity to reflect on the people, relationships and shared experiences that have brought us here.

“What makes me particularly proud is not only the work we have delivered, but the strength and continuity of the team behind it. Many members of our senior management team have spent decades with BSBG, building their experience, relationships and understanding of the business over many years. That continuity brings real value to our clients and provides a strong foundation for the future.

“We have grown, expanded into new markets and taken on increasingly complex projects, but our focus remains the same: to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients and never stand still. We are proud of our first 50 years, but just as focused on what we can achieve in the next 50.”

As BSBG marks this milestone, the practice is recognising the contribution of its employees, clients, consultants and contractors, whose collaboration and support have been integral to its development over five decades.

With an established presence across the Middle East and Europe, BSBG enters its next chapter focused on strengthening relationships, developing its capabilities and continuing to deliver projects that respond to the ambitions of its clients.

About BSBG:

Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) is an award-winning international architectural practice with studios across the world. The firm's international presence enables the provision of architectural and interior design, structural engineering and technical delivery solutions on projects across the world. Throughout its 50-year history, BSBG has been responsible for the design and delivery of some of the world's standout architecture, with projects completed in 16 countries, and the firm has become one of the most trusted names in architectural design and project delivery.

BSBG's architectural offering is dependent upon collaboration between creative and technically astute teams, dedicated to providing best-in-class multi-disciplinary solutions for clients. A name synonymous with technical excellence, a depth of project understanding and knowledge unique to the industry – BSBG's broad expertise is encapsulated by its slogan