SEHA's Salma Rehabilitation Hospital Highlights Patient Journey Supported By Assistive Technology And Long-Term Rehabilitation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Patient-centred therapy, assistive technology and multidisciplinary support help advance quality of life Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has highlighted the inspiring journey of an Emirati woman of determination, whose experience at SEHA's Salma Rehabilitation Hospital reflects a renewed understanding of rehabilitation as restoring confidence and enabling participation in everyday life.

Living with a progressive neuromuscular condition, the patient experienced gradual physical decline over the years, becoming fully dependent on others for daily activities. Following her admission to Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, her care plan was designed around her long-term needs, personal goals, and individual strengths, with a focus on comfort, participation, communication, and preserving meaningful independence.

Through the integrated efforts of Salma Rehabilitation Hospital's multidisciplinary team, including physiotherapy (PT), occupational therapy (OT), speech and language therapy (SLT), and education and recreation services, she has been supported to take a more active role in her care, strengthen her confidence, and expand her ability to participate socially and vocationally.

A key part of her journey has been the use of advanced assistive technology, including a toe-controlled device that enables her to navigate digital platforms, communicate more independently, and create digital outputs. With this support, the patient has developed practical digital and vocational skills, prepared her CV, and is working towards potential part-time employment, including opportunities such as a library role.

Her progress reflects Salma Rehabilitation Hospital's approach to long-term care and rehabilitation, where success is not defined only by clinical recovery, but by restoring the person's ability to express preferences, make decisions, engage with others, and participate in life.

Nouf Alhadrami, Physiotherapist at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, said:“This journey reminds us that rehabilitation is not always about reversing a condition. In long-term care, success can mean comfort, participation, and maintaining control over life decisions. She is not defined by her limitations, but by the way she continues to engage, express herself, and shape her daily life.”

Shahnaz Ansari, Occupational Therapist at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, said:“Occupational therapy focuses on meaningful activity and purpose. For her, independence has been reimagined through technology, digital skills, and vocational readiness. Being able to type, create, prepare a CV, and work towards employment are important milestones that reflect her determination and the value of personalised rehabilitation.”

As part of SEHA's integrated healthcare network, Salma Rehabilitation Hospital continues to strengthen its position as a dedicated provider of long-term rehabilitation care in the UAE, supporting individuals with complex conditions through tailored care plans, innovative technologies, and a compassionate, multidisciplinary approach.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic s, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis s, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.